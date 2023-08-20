Future of social media: How Blockchain will shape the platform

By Durga Prasad Tripathi

Social media has become a crucial part of lives connecting people around the world with an active internet connection. However, the increasing use of traditional social media platforms is also leading to problems such as data security breaches or loss of confidential information. To resolve these issues the concept of blockchain has been introduced overcoming the data security challenges and revolutionizing the way we use social media. Blockchain has been changing the way users interact and with its potential and possibilities, the future of social media is changing at a fast pace.

Anti-Censorship and Transparency

Transparency has always been a problem with the centralized social media platform and a controversial topic regarding their opaque content moderation practices, leading to concerns about censorship and bias. The immutability and transparency of blockchain technology are emerging as a solution for these issues. It is addressing the current challenges faced by the users and creates a verifiable and tamper-proof record of action.

Strengthening Data Security and Privacy

Decentralised structure by blockchain is enhancing data security by detecting failures and reducing high-risk data breaches. Blockchain’s encryption and permission agreement access allows users to have greater control over their personal data.

Strengthening Misinformation

News manipulation is becoming a serious concern on social media but with blockchain technology’s immutability, this issue can be resolved without any difficulty. By leveraging this technology content, news, or any information can be recorded permanently or authenticated making it impossible to tamper with the content.

This method will ensure the information passed on the internet is reliable and trustworthy.

Metaverse integration

As technology advances with each passing day the gap between virtual reality and physical reality is getting thinner, giving rise to the concept of the metaverse, an interconnected, immersive virtual space. Blockchain technology is perfect for the metaverse, as it provides a secure and decentralized foundation for virtual assets and interactions.

Conclusion

With blockchain technology, the future of social media is sure to be bright and on the verge to experience significant changes. Its data ownership benefits, transparency, and security are enhancing user engagement experience. And shaping the next generation of social media platforms.

The author is founder, Cryptoxin

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn