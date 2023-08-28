scorecardresearch
FTX discontinues its  user accounts temporarily  

In response to Kroll’s cybersecurity incident, FTX has taken the precautionary measure

Written by FE Digital Currency
FTX is a cryptocurrency exchange

After the cybersecurity breach took place in Kroll, a bankrupt crypto exchange, FTX temporarily closed accounts of impacted users accessing its claims portal, stated Cointelegraph.

Sources revealed that “In response to Kroll’s cybersecurity incident, FTX has taken the precautionary measure of temporarily freezing affected user accounts within the customer claims portal. We thank you for your patience, and will provide additional information regarding the next steps in due course,” FTX tweeted.

In response to Kroll’s cybersecurity incident, FTX is expected to have taken the safety measure of pausing the affected user accounts within the customer claims portal. It is expected they has added “We thank you for your patience, and will provide additional information regarding next steps in due course,” Cointelegraph added.

It is believed that Kroll has directly informed the impacted individuals about safety measures for self-protection. FTX is supposed to have cleared that Kroll did not handle FTX account passwords. Furthermore,  FTX’s internal systems are expected to remain unaffected.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

First published on: 28-08-2023 at 12:30 IST

