FTX discontinues its  user accounts temporarily  

After the cybersecurity breach took place in Kroll, a bankrupt crypto exchange, FTX temporarily closed accounts of impacted users accessing its claims portal, stated Cointelegraph.

It is believed that Kroll has directly informed the impacted individuals about safety measures for self-protection. FTX is supposed to have cleared that Kroll did not handle FTX account passwords. Furthermore, FTX’s internal systems are expected to remain unaffected.

