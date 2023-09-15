scorecardresearch
EY makes a $1.4 billion investment to build its AI solutions 

According to Cointelegraph, EY informed about the development of its EY.ai plan

Written by FE Digital Currency
In 2018, EY brought forward an AI, data and analytics learning badge curriculum and credential project
Ernst & Young (EY), a professional services firm, has unveiled that it’s creating a new artificial intelligence (AI)-based program to help its users, as stated by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, on September 13, 2023, EY informed about making a $1.4 billion worth investment for development of its EY.ai plan. From what it’s understood, the program aims to help with AI adoption of corporations, and is based on EY’s large language model (LLM) called EY AI EYQ. 

Based on Cointelegraph’s data, EY entered into a partnership with Microsoft, which enabled EY to avail Azure OpenAI facilities, along with ChatGPT-3 and ChatGPT-4. Reportedly, EY also entered into a joint investment agreement with Dell for the latter’s Generative AI potential. Sources suggest that the investments will also play a role for EY amenities, such as EY Fabric, along with takeover of technology around cloud and automation. 

“The adoption of AI is more than a technology challenge… It’s about unlocking new economic value responsibly to realize the vast potential of this technological evolution. Every business is considering how it will be integrated into operations and its impact on the future,” Carmine Di Sibio, global chairman and CEO, EY, stated.  

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that in 2018, EY brought forward an “extensive” AI, data and analytics learning badge curriculum and credential project. Based on EY’s announcement, 100,000 credentials have been given to EY customers till now, with the company comprising 4,200 technology-oriented associates. 

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

First published on: 15-09-2023 at 12:49 IST

Nifty 50

