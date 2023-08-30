scorecardresearch
Eureka AI collaborates with Google Cloud  

The collaboration can improve revenues and profitability

Written by FE Digital Currency
Eureka AI is a telecom analytics As-A-Service platform
Eureka AI is a telecom analytics As-A-Service platform

According to an official release, Eureka AI, a telecom analytics As-A-Service platform, announced its collaboration with Google Cloud. It is believed that this might allow operators to use Eureka’s AI Platform and other Analytics products to improve revenues and profitability, stated Cointelegraph.

This partnership with Google Cloud is expected to allow users to offer Eureka AI, its business-to-business (B2B) enterprise partners, a scalable and privacy-secure suite of products that might help them grow their digital business and financial inclusion.

“Our strategic partnership with Google Cloud on joint go-to-market efforts and faster Google Cloud deployments will accelerate growth and adoption of Eureka AI’s products globally,” Benjamin Soemartopo, CEO, Eureka AI, concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

First published on: 30-08-2023 at 16:43 IST

