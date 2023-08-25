Dropbox bans unlimited storage for its users

Dropbox, a online storage platform cancelled its unlimited storage plan after it discovered that some of its users were using the service for resource-intensive purposes such as crypto mining, stated Cointelegraph.

On August 24, 2023, Dropbox posted that its unlimited Advanced plan has been shifted to a metered storage plan. It is believed that the new users will be getting about 15 terabytes of storage, which is expected to enough to store about 100 million documents.

“A growing number of customers were buying Advanced subscriptions not to run a business or organisation, but instead for purposes like crypto and Chia mining, ” Cointelegraph added.

Furthermore, Dropbox mentioned that the increased usage of growth might lead to “other services making similar policy changes.” It is belived that Microsoft and Google have also scrapped their unlimited storage plans in recent months, Cointelegraph concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

