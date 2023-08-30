scorecardresearch
DoorDash to include AI-powered customer service

AI-powered voice ordering system is expected to answer customer phone calls

Written by FE Digital Currency
DoorDash is a food delivery service platform
DoorDash, a food delivery service platform, will be including AI technology for their restaurant clients. It is believed that this will see that all customers place their food orders with AI-powered bots instead of busy in-house staff, stated Cointelegraph.

With insights from an announcement made by DoorDash on August 28, 2023, the new AI-powered voice ordering system is expected to answer customer phone calls, which will be available to select operators.

“Customers expect more from restaurateurs, and in return, restaurateurs expect even more technology-forward solutions from us, including support for phone channels to meet customers where they’re ordering,”  Rajat Shroff, head of product and design, DoorDash, explained.

Furthermore, it is believed that the DoorDash AI system might be able to provide a customised customer experience by answering calls in multiple languages, Cointelegraph concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

First published on: 30-08-2023 at 09:10 IST

