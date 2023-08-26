Digital documentation and Bharat: Making India more effective and efficient

By Shivam Singla

India’s rich tapestry of diversity, coupled with its massive population, demands solutions that increase productivity while making processes simpler and more effective. For decades, traditional paper-based methods have been a major roadblock for individuals, businesses, and government functions. In recent years, we’ve witnessed the positive shift towards digital paperwork, which brings with it the power to reshape various sectors and spur India’s progress.

Bridging Rural and Urban

With approximately 66% of our population residing in rural regions, the economic contribution of these areas plays a crucial role in the overall growth of our country. Unfortunately, one significant challenge hindering their progress is the reliance on old-school paper-based documentation systems. The cumbersome nature of paper documentation makes it difficult for rural residents to access crucial documents such as land records, identity proofs, government certificates, and bank documents. This lack of accessibility creates barriers to entry for government programs, financial inclusion, and entrepreneurial opportunities, preventing comprehensive growth that includes all of Bharat.

By going digital, we can overcome these obstacles and ensure better access to essential documents and services for rural communities. Digitising land records, for example, would streamline the process of verifying ownership, reducing disputes and facilitating easier access to credit for farmers. Implementing digital identity proofs would make it easier for rural residents to authenticate their identity and access government welfare programs and services. Moreover, digitising government certificates and bank documents would simplify administrative procedures, enabling individuals in rural areas to participate more actively in the formal economy and avail themselves of financial services.

By leveraging digital technologies, we can bridge the urban-rural divide and foster comprehensive growth that benefits all citizens of Bharat. Improved access to government programs, financial inclusion, and entrepreneurial opportunities will empower rural communities to contribute more effectively to the nation’s economic development. Furthermore, digitization can facilitate efficient governance, transparency, and accountability, leading to better service delivery and reduced corruption. By embracing digital transformation, we can unlock the immense potential of our rural population, driving inclusive growth and ensuring a brighter future for all of Bharat.

The Rise of Digital Documentation

The Government of India has actively promoted digitisation initiatives across the country. Programs like Digital India, e-Governance, and the National Digital Health Mission (NDHM) are spearheading the transition towards a paperless society. Over the past decade, India has made remarkable progress in digitising its documentation processes, significantly improving efficiency and transparency.

Perhaps one of the most pivotal moves in enabling digital paperwork has been the introduction of Aadhaar eSign in 2015 – via Schedule 2 of the Information Technology Act. Before Aadhaar eSign – signing documents digitally required expensive, clunky and inaccessible USB based tokens known as DSC tokens. With Aadhaar eSign – anyone in India could eSign – all they needed was a valid Aadhaar number and an Aadhaar linked phone/email. With Aadhaar eSign – the signature could finally be digitised – enabling the rest of the documentation leg to become digital as well.

Enhancing Transparency and Attracting Investments

The shift from physical paperwork to digital processes ensures document integrity and traceability, minimising the risks of loss, tampering, and unauthorised access. Transparent and accountable digital systems build trust among investors, fostering a favourable investment climate in India. These systems employ encryption and authentication mechanisms to enhance data security, instilling confidence in the protection and accessibility of important documents.

Transparent digital processes create an environment where investors can easily verify legal documents, contracts, and records. This transparency builds trust and provides visibility into transactions, reducing corruption and unethical practices. By embracing digital technologies, India becomes an attractive destination for investments, driving economic growth and prosperity.

Driving Economic Growth

Streamlining processes and cutting down on paperwork via digital documentation can trigger a significant leap in our economic growth. It encourages entrepreneurship and innovation, as doing business becomes more straightforward and cost-effective.

The digitisation of financial services, such as online banking and mobile payments, has made formal financial services accessible to a larger number of people. All these factors play a significant role in driving the economy, creating business opportunities, improving livelihoods, and stimulating innovative ideas.

As a Final Note

India’s journey towards digitisation, with a strong emphasis on digital paperwork, is creating a ripple effect across sectors, making us more streamlined and productive. The benefits are multifaceted – from connecting the rural-urban divide to enhancing transparency, attracting investment, and fostering economic growth.

As we progress on this journey, it’s essential to make digital infrastructure accessible to all, promote digital literacy, and foster an environment conducive to digital adoption. By fully adopting digital paperwork, we can tap into India’s potential, shaping a more productive, efficient, and inclusive nation.

The author is founder and CEO, Leegality

