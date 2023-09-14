scorecardresearch
DigiCert unveils digital trust management solutions for Indian users

According to an official release, DigiCert ONE addresses five areas of digital business that require trust

Written by FE Digital Currency
Going by DigiCert’s official website, it’s a digital trust provider
DigiCert, a digital trust provider, has introduced solutions for digital trust management for organisations in India. From what it’s understood, DigiCert ONE enables companies to secure servers, devices, users, software, documents and other content across their digital infrastructure.

According to an official release, DigiCert ONE addresses five areas of digital business that require trust: enterprise trust, device trust, software trust, document trust and DNS trust. It’s believed that DigiCert has added enhancements to the platform, including a partnership with Oracle to provide DigiCert ONE in Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). Reportedly, with DigiCert, organisations, individuals and decision-makers can enable innovation and digital transformation, and protect their digital footprint.

“I believe DigiCert ONE empowers customers to address their digital trust needs across use cases. Companies valuing digital trust aim to be driving digital innovation, accelerating customer acquisition and improving employee productivity while they intend to reduce the risk of mission-critical outages, limit the attack surface and cut off customer churn that occurs when trust is lost,” Deepika Chauhan, chief product officer, DigiCert, said.  

First published on: 14-09-2023 at 13:02 IST

