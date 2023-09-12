scorecardresearch
DBS launches its metaverse-based DBS BetterWorld 

According to an official release, the virtual experience highlights the global food waste challenge

Written by FE Digital Currency
Going by DBS' official website, it's a financial services group
DBS has unveiled its metaverse concept for DBS BetterWorld, a gamified adventure for metaverse use cases.

According to an official release, the virtual experience highlights the global food waste challenge and what Businesses for Impact, supported by the DBS Foundation, are doing to address the issue. From what it’s understood, as part of the virtual experience, players are required to complete a series of activities inspired by five Businesses for Impact, supported by the DBS Foundation. Reportedly, the businesses are Brewerkz, Breer, GreenPrice, Edible Garden City, and Rooftop Republic.

“Through DBS BetterWorld, we aim to drive awareness about issues such as food waste and create engagement opportunities. This intends to align with DBS Foundation’s focus on championing social enterprises that bridge gaps within food and agricultural value chains. We are looking forward to seeing how this initiative scales and paves the way for a sustainable future,” Shoma Narayanan, managing director and head of group strategic marketing and communications, DBS Bank India, said. 

First published on: 12-09-2023 at 19:05 IST

