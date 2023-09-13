scorecardresearch
Crypto exchange bullish plans to apply for license in Hong Kong

Reportedly, first licenses under Hong Kong’s crypto regime went to HashKey Exchange and OSL

Written by Bloomberg
The development is due to plans for international expansion
Digital-asset exchange Bullish plans to apply for a license in Hong Kong as part of efforts to pursue international expansion, its Chief Executive Officer Tom Farley said.

  • The firm has 110 employees in Hong Kong out of 260 globally, Farley said in an interview at a conference in Singapore on Wednesday.
  • Some 75 staff are in the US and 40 in Singapore, as well as a couple of dozen in Gibraltar, Farley added.
  • “We are going through the process of applying for a license in Hong Kong,” he said. “We have been building an exchange for four years. It’s our biggest office.”
  • Last month, the first licenses under Hong Kong’s new crypto regime went to HashKey Exchange and OSL, legalizing the retail trading of tokens there as officials seek to foster a digital-asset hub.
  • The Bullish exchange is registered in Gibraltar and currently doesn’t provide services in the US, Canada, China, Japan, Israel and Russia, according to the company’s website.

First published on: 13-09-2023 at 13:25 IST

