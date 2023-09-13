scorecardresearch
ConsenSys publicly unveils MetaMask Snaps for users 

According to an official release, the initial rollout will include over 34 Snaps

Written by FE Digital Currency
Going by ConsenSys’ official website, it’s a blockchain and Web3.0 platform
Consensys, a blockchain and Web3.0 software company, has announced the launch of the first iteration of MetaMask Snaps to the public. From what it’s understood, MetaMask Snaps aims to change how users interact with MetaMask, a self-custody Web3.0 platform. 

According to an official release, the initial rollout will include over 34 Snaps that provide utility around transaction insights, interoperability with non-EVM blockchains such as Bitcoin, and notifications. Reportedly, the event will include Snaps built by Indian developers, such as Push Protocol and Leap. It’s believed that these Snaps went through security audits and were manually included in the allowlist by the MetaMask team. 

Moreover, third-party developers building Snaps can ship and maintain their creations, separate from MetaMask. They are expected to maintain ownership of their code and establish a connection with their Snap’s users. In the long-term, MetaMask users should benefit from the Snaps, tailored for use cases, across multiple protocols. Market reports suggest that MetaMask has engaged in discussions with over 150 developers in the past few months to broaden the array of Snaps, including Africa, Asia, Europe, LATAM and the US.

“I think we are building MetaMask Snaps as a platform for innovation and we do not charge developers for publishing Snaps to this platform. We believe that innovation is a cornerstone of a decentralised system. Innovation aims to thrive at the pace of the network, not just within an individual development team at Consensys,” Christian Montoya, product lead, MetaMask Snaps, said. 

First published on: 13-09-2023 at 10:54 IST

