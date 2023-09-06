scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

Coinbase to launch new lending platform aimed at large institutional investors

Reportedly, the exchange has raised $57 million for its new crypto-lending platform

Written by Reuters
Coinbase last month had secured approval to offer cryptocurrency futures to US
Coinbase last month had secured approval to offer cryptocurrency futures to US

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global is launching a digital asset lending platform aimed at large institutional investors, a company spokesperson told Reuters on Tuesday.

Coinbase has raised $57 million for its new crypto-lending platform, a regulatory filing showed. The crypto industry, which was reeling from several high profile failures, got a boost last week after a three-judge panel ruled that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) was wrong in rejecting Grayscale’s proposed bitcoin ETF without explaining its reasoning.

Also Read

Coinbase last month had secured approval to offer cryptocurrency futures to U.S. retail customers, scoring a major regulatory win.

Also Read

Follow us on TwitterFacebookLinkedIn

Get live Share Market updates, Stock Market Quotes, and the latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download the Financial Express App for the latest finance news.

First published on: 06-09-2023 at 10:15 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Chandrayaan 3 Live
Stock market quotes

Market Data
Market Data
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS