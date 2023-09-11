Coinbase to discontinue its services in India

According to Cointelegraph, Coinbase issued a clarification after a circulating report mentioned that it is expected to soon discontinue all operations for its Indian customers.

With insights from reports by TechCrunch and Economic Times, on September 11, 2023, Coinbase India users were reportedly warned through email. The email is believed to have mentioned that all services would be discontinued by September 25, 2023. Supposedly, they were also asked to remove any funds that remained on the exchange.

“We are reaching out to inform you that we will be discontinuing all Coinbase Retail services linked to your above-mentioned account, as we will be disabling access for the retail accounts that no longer meet our updated standards for these services,” as per insights from an email sent on September 8, 2023, shared by a Coinbase spokesperson.

However, the reports are also expected to suggest that Coinbase has banned Indian users from signing on to its exchange, instead prompting them to download Coinbase Wallet, its wallet application, Cointelegraph concluded.

