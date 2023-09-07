scorecardresearch
Cloudera collaborates with AWS to deliver enterprise generative AI-based solutions 

According to an official release, Cloudera has chosen AWS to run components of the CDP

Written by FE Digital Currency
Reportedly, the companies will focus on marketing and co-selling programs for customers
Cloudera, an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) data company, has announced that it has signed a Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services, Inc (AWS). Through this agreement, Cloudera is expected to leverage AWS services to deliver innovation and lower costs to customers with Cloudera open data lakehouse on AWS for enterprise generative AI.

According to an official release, Cloudera has chosen AWS to run components of the CDP, including data in motion, data lake house, data warehouse, operational database, AI/machine learning, master data management and end-to-end security. This can help customers to migrate to CDP on the cloud without refactoring their applications while supporting hybrid deployments. 

From what it’s understood, Cloudera has engineered CDP to integrate with AWS services, including Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS), Amazon Relational Database Service (Amazon RDS) and Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2). This development is believed will provide customers with a platform that reduces cost and utilises AWS. 

“I believe Cloudera has strengthened their collaboration with AWS for customers to leverage their investments in CDP and accelerate their modernization to the cloud. Cloudera should continue to innovate on AWS across its data management platform to deliver real data analytics and insights for customers,” Chris Grusz, general manager, technology partnerships and marketplace, AWS, said. 

First published on: 07-09-2023 at 13:30 IST

