China’s 360 and iFlytek release AI models to public

China’s 360 Security Technology and iFlytek on Tuesday became the latest tech firms to release their artificial intelligence (AI) models to the public.

Unlike other countries, China requires companies to submit security assessments and receive clearance before AI products can be available for anyone to use. Authorities have recently accelerated efforts to support companies developing AI as the technology increasingly becomes a focus of competition with the United States.

Hefei-based iFlytek, best known for it voice recognition technology, said it was launching its “Spark” AI model while Beiing-based 360 Security Technology, best known for its antivirus software, launched its its AI model “Zhinao”, according to the state-backed Securities Times.

Baidu Inc and SenseTime Group announced last Thursday that they were launching ChatGPT-style chatbots to the public after receiving government approval.

