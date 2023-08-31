ChatGPT hackathon 2023: Talentica Software announces winners

Talentica Software, a pure play product engineering company, today announced the winners of its Remote Hackathon that happened on 28-30th July. The trailblazing event showcased the fusion of creativity, collaboration, and artificial intelligence.

The company has a tradition of organizing hackathons. From freshers to senior tech leaders, including Manjusha Madabushi, the CTO of the company, used to participate in the event. But this is the first time Talentica Software has organized an online hackathon since adopting a distributed setup. The event brought together 120 software engineers, architects, and UX designers as participants.

The task was also in sync with the concept of distributed working. In a remote setup, where engineers work from different parts of the country, sharing knowledge to prevent reinventing the wheel is difficult. To counter the issue, participants were asked to build an Employee Connect App leveraging ChatGPT features, a collective knowledge and expertise platform where engineers can easily log in for guidance and support. The event sparked electrifying energy and innovation as participants engaged in intensive coding, brainstorming, and problem-solving sessions encompassing around 40 long hours to deliver 25 unique solutions.

“Hackathons allow fellow Talenticans to show their passion for technology and keep up with the latest technologies. Our remote setup posed challenges. Yet our adept organizers orchestrated the event seamlessly, ensuring an engagement level akin to our previous in-person gatherings,” said Anindita Dey, Senior Manager- People Group.

Functionality, creativity, execution and completion, technical complexity, ChatGPT integration, scalability, and design were the parameters based on which the participants were judged. Judges loved the ingenious demonstrations of the projects made by the participants. They lauded the event as a platform to share insights, collaborate, and establish meaningful connections within the AI software development community.

“Startups adopt new technologies at a very early stage. Since they form a significant part of our customer base, we try to keep our engineers updated. This year’s remote hackathon gave them an opportunity to work with ChatGPT. They learned it and incorporated multiple customer-centric features to make their products stand out. We were really impressed by their solutions,” said Aniket Shaligram, VP-Technology.

Manjusha Madabushi, the Chief Technology Officer of Talentica Software, felicitated the winning team, Team Conqueror. Leveraging AWS, they built an exceptional UI with well-designed search functionality. Along with the gift vouchers worth Rs. 1 lakh, they will also get an opportunity to work on their prototype and make them production-ready.

Team Code Genius secured the runner-up position. Their solution incorporated search capabilities, insights, personalized profiles through NLP, template modifications, advanced assistance, and a Lang Chain featuring tool options. In the best presentation category, Team Hack Squad won. Team Dreamforce and Team Hack Nation received recognition for winning ChatGPT Star and Best Creative Team awards, respectively.

