Capgemini to collaborate with Exiger

According to an official release, Capgemini announced its collaboration with the Financial Crime Compliance (FCC) division of Exiger, a global financial crime practice. This acquisition is expected to improve the Group’s offerings in financial crime, risk management and regulatory compliance services. The transaction is due to close in the coming months, as per insights from the release.

“As financial crime compliance requirements evolve, many banks are struggling to keep pace with changing regulations and cost of compliance,” Kartik Ramakrishnan, deputy CEO, financial services, member, Group Executive Committee, Capgemini, explained.

It is believed that the FCC division’s deep-domain capabilities and advisory board of ex-regulators, combined with Capgemini’s network of alliances, might enable an end-to-end ecosystem to drive advisory-led transformation in financial crime compliance.

“The financial services industry is therefore poised to adopt expert-driven data and technology powered solutions to enable end-to-end FCC transformation,” said Samar Pratt, president, FCC Division, Exiger, concluded.

First published on: 13-09-2023 at 16:25 IST

