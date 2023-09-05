Bybit creates an AI-powered ‘TradeGPT’  

Bybit, a Dubai-based cryptocurrency exchange, has developed a language-based trading tool that uses artificial intelligence (AI). This tool is expected to generate trading insights and answer technical questions from its market data, stated Cointelegraph.

Sources revealed that TradeGPT is an AI-powered education tool that uses the generative ability of ChatGPT’s large language model and Bybit’s in-house ToolsGPT to provide real-time market analysis. It is believed that the answers to user questions will be available in a variety of languages.

It is believed that TradeGPT has the ability to offer market strategies and products for strategies being discussed with a user, Cointelegraph added.

Furthermore, the platform is also expected to add ChatGPT’s machine learning and AI capabilities to Bybit market data. Supposedly, the collaboration will conduct technical analysis, funding analysis and model predictions, Concluded concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

