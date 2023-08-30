British government asked to reconsider AI-oriented restrictions on artists

A British parliamentary cabinet has asked the government to drop the project around artificial intelligence (AI) developers coaching their mechanisms on current works of art, music and literature, as stated by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, the Culture, Media and Sport Committee alerted about removal of AI-based text and data mining, based on the government’s plan, from copyright protections. From what it’s understood, the step has been suggested on account of “risks reducing arts and cultural production to mere ‘inputs’ in AI development,” and upholds a “clear lack of understanding” around United Kingdom’s (UK) creators.

Based on Cointelegraph’s data, UK government should aim to “regain the trust” of industries on account of its “abortive attempt” to impose restrictions on AI developers. Reportedly, the committee insisted that Rishi Sunak, British Prime Minister, should safeguard artists, with regard to growth around generative AI. Dame Caroline Dinenage, chair, Culture, Media and Sport Committee, stated that “the chorus of warnings from musicians, authors and artists about the real and lasting harm [and] failure to protect intellectual property in a world where the influence of AI is growing should be enough for Ministers to sit up and take notice.”

Moreover, the unit came to a conclusion that all government units “need to better understand the impact of AI, and technology more broadly, on the creative industries and be able to defend their interests consistently.” Sources suggest that Jamie Njoku-Goodwin, CEO, UK Music, spoke of the government’s take on the situation as a “green light to music laundering” in July, 2022.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

