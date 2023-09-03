Bridging the human-AI coexistence ethical landscape

By Boopathy Rajendran

It is crucial for AI and humans to coexist if AI is developed with a strong ethical framework that prioritizes human well-being and aims to augment rather than replace human talents. To guarantee that AI systems correspond with human values and interests, humans must be involved in their development and deployment. Transparency and comprehensibility must also be considered in order for people to understand how AI systems make judgments. Governments and institutions may also develop rules and standards for the ethical use of artificial intelligence.

Some real-life examples of AI and humanity’s coexistence can be:

Personalized healthcare: AI algorithms can help doctors diagnose and treat diseases more effectively by analyzing large amounts of medical data while allowing doctors to use their medical expertise and human intuition to make decisions. AI has emerged as a formidable ally to professionals in the field of healthcare. However, the personal touch is still essential. Medical practitioners not only have extensive medical knowledge, but also the sensitivity and intuition required for comprehensive patient care. The cohabitation of AI with healthcare professionals exemplifies how technology improves human capacities, resulting in improved patient outcomes.

Autonomous vehicles: AI can operate vehicles, but humans still need to be involved in making driving decisions to ensure safety. AI technologies enable automobiles to navigate roadways, assess traffic situations, and make real-time driving judgments. The complexity of real-world events, on the other hand, necessitates a human’s capacity for contextual comprehension and ethical decision-making. Human involvement is required to assure safety in instances where AI algorithms may struggle, such as driving through construction zones or seeing unclear traffic signs. This coexistence means that artificial intelligence’s accuracy supplements human intuition, resulting in safer and more efficient transportation networks.

Language translation: AI language translation services can help humans communicate across language barriers, but they still require human oversight to ensure accuracy and cultural sensitivity. Language translation services driven by AI have transformed how individuals interact across languages. These tools deliver near-instant translations, making cross-cultural communication easier and more accessible. However, AI translations are seldom perfect, sometimes lacking subtleties and cultural context that humans understand. The cohabitation of artificial intelligence and human translators enables a thorough and culturally sensitive comprehension of languages. While AI expedites communication, human translators offer the elegance of human language comprehension, ensuring that ideas are effectively transmitted and cultural sensitivities are honored.

Fraud detection: AI algorithms can help financial institutions detect fraudulent activity, but humans are still needed to make decisions and investigate suspicious behavior. AI-driven fraud detection systems have become critical in the banking sector for recognizing unusual patterns and suspected cases of fraud. These computers comb through massive amounts of data, detecting abnormalities that might otherwise go unnoticed by humans. Nonetheless, AI is not a substitute for human judgment. Human investigators give the skills to dive into the complexities of each case, taking into account variables that AI could ignore.

The future of AI and humanity together certainly looks promising, however, it will largely depend on how AI is developed and deployed. When AI is designed to align with human values and priorities, it can be a powerful tool for solving some of the world’s most pressing challenges. It can enhance human capabilities, automate mundane tasks, and create new opportunities for economic growth. As AI continues to evolve, it will be critical to maintain a balance between reaping the benefits of AI and the need to protect human values and rights, to ensure a future where AI and humanity can thrive together.

The author is senior VP, delivery and services,WNS-Vuram

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn