scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

Bitcoin is recoupling with tech stocks to the delight of crypto devotees

Experts believe that the tech bellwether has rallied more than 40% this year amid the exuberance over AI

Written by Bloomberg
Correlations between Bitcoin and traditional assets weakened in the 2022 crash of virtual coins
Correlations between Bitcoin and traditional assets weakened in the 2022 crash of virtual coins

What’s good for equity investors appears to be beneficial again for cryptocurrency enthusiasts, with Bitcoin rebuilding its correlation with technology stocks. 

After a breakdown in the directional relationship between the two asset classes in June, the largest digital currency is back to mirroring the price moves of surging Nasdaq 100 Index. The tech bellwether has rallied more than 40% this year amid the exuberance over artificial intelligence. 

“Bitcoin has this large overreaction to news events, and in the absence of that, I would expect it to correlate more with stocks,” said Josh de Vos, research lead of crypto analytics firm CCData. “I can see the correlation trending up in the next few months.” The 30-day correlation coefficient for Bitcoin and the Nasdaq 100 is back to almost 0.4 versus negative 0.1 or so in June and July. A reading of 1 indicates assets are moving in lockstep, while minus-1 would show they’re moving in opposite directions. 

Also Read
Also Read

Back in the pandemic era of huge stimulus both crypto and tech stocks surged in tandem. Correlations between Bitcoin and a variety of traditional assets weakened in the wake of a 2022 crash in virtual coins that ended up diminishing investor interest in the market. Bitcoin gained for a third consecutive day, rising as much as 2.2% to $26,692. The Nasdaq 100 increased 0.8%. 

One irony of the resumption of the in-tandem moves as prices rise is that Bitcoin was originally pitched by enthusiasts as being uncorrelated with traditional financial assets. 

Follow us on TwitterFacebookLinkedIn

Get live Share Market updates, Stock Market Quotes, and the latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download the Financial Express App for the latest finance news.

First published on: 15-09-2023 at 10:57 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
Nifty 50

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Stock market quotes
stock market stats
bse sensex
tata steel share price
yes bank share price
Infosys share price
tata motors share price

Market Data
Market Data
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS