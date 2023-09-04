scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

Binance global head of product Mayur Kamat resigns 

Kamat’s exit follows an executive exodus from Binance that includes Patrick Hillmann and Hon Ng

Written by Reuters
Reportedly, Binance said it would defend itself
Reportedly, Binance said it would defend itself

Binance’s global head of product and design, Mayur Kamat, has resigned amid a string of executive exits and job cuts at the cryptocurrency exchange, The Block reported on Monday citing a source.

Kamat’s exit follows a recent executive exodus from Binance that includes Chief Strategy Officer Patrick Hillmann and General Counsel Hon Ng. Binance did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the report.

Also Read

The cryptocurrency exchange has lately been under heavy regulatory scrutiny in the United States, with regulators aggressively clamping down on what they deem are illegal activities. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) sued Binance and CEO Changpeng Zhao in June for allegedly operating a “web of deception”, listing 13 charges including claims the company artificially inflated its trading volumes, diverted customer funds, and failed to restrict US customers from its platform.

Also Read

Binance has said it would defend itself vigorously. The company also laid off a number of employees in July.

Follow us on TwitterFacebookLinkedIn

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 04-09-2023 at 15:28 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Chandrayaan 3 Live
Stock market quotes

Market Data
Market Data
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS