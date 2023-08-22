scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

Binance discontinues fiat-based crypto exchanges in Europe

Binance face troubles with fiat withdrawals in Europe

Written by FE Digital Currency
Binance is a cryptocurrency exchange
Binance is a cryptocurrency exchange

Users of Binance, a cryptocurrency exchange, are expected to face troubles with fiat withdrawals in Europe. It is expected that this took place due to the problems related to Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA) transfers, stated Cointelegraph.

With a now-deleted tweet made on August 20, 2023, by Binance’s customer support, it is believed that the exchange has allegedly paused the exchange of euro through SEPA.

“Users will need to update the banking details used to deposit to their Binance accounts and may be required to accept new terms and conditions to continue using SEPA services after this date,” Binance explained.

Also Read
Also Read

Furthermore, it is expected that a spokesperson added that Binance “will have alternatives for our users in place before the end of the SEPA service,” Cointelegraph concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Follow us on TwitterFacebookLinkedIn

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 22-08-2023 at 10:30 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Chandrayaan 3 Live

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS