scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

Balancer warns its total value locked (TVL) might be at risk

On August 24, 2023, users were asked to “withdraw ASAP”

Written by FE Digital Currency
Balancer is an Ethereum automated market maker and decentralised finance protocol
Balancer is an Ethereum automated market maker and decentralised finance protocol

Balancer, an Ethereum automated market maker and decentralised finance protocol announced that around $2.8 million, or 0.42% of its total value locked (TVL), might be at risk after the discovery of a vulnerability on August 22, 2023, stated Cointelegraph.

With insights from an announcement, made on August 24, 2023, users were asked to “withdraw ASAP” in case they have wallets connected to affected liquidity provider (LP) pools. A personal user interface is expected to have been created through the protocol’s website to identify if the user funds were at risk. Supposedly, the site then suggests users to withdraw and unwrap the affected tokens.

Sources revealed that assets such as Ethereum, Polygon, Arbitrum, Optimism, Avalanche, Gnosis, Fantom and zkEVM, among others, on Balancer’s deployment were at risk, Cointelegraph added.

Also Read
Also Read

“We believe funds in the mitigated pools (labelled “mitigated”) are safe, but nevertheless strongly recommend timely migration to safe pools, or withdrawal. Pools that could not be mitigated are labelled ’at risk’. If you are an LP in any of these pools, please exit immediately,” developers told Cointelegraph.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Follow us on TwitterFacebookLinkedIn

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 25-08-2023 at 09:30 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Chandrayaan 3 Live

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS