Balancer warns its total value locked (TVL) might be at risk

Balancer, an Ethereum automated market maker and decentralised finance protocol announced that around $2.8 million, or 0.42% of its total value locked (TVL), might be at risk after the discovery of a vulnerability on August 22, 2023, stated Cointelegraph.

With insights from an announcement, made on August 24, 2023, users were asked to “withdraw ASAP” in case they have wallets connected to affected liquidity provider (LP) pools. A personal user interface is expected to have been created through the protocol’s website to identify if the user funds were at risk. Supposedly, the site then suggests users to withdraw and unwrap the affected tokens.

Sources revealed that assets such as Ethereum, Polygon, Arbitrum, Optimism, Avalanche, Gnosis, Fantom and zkEVM, among others, on Balancer’s deployment were at risk, Cointelegraph added.

“We believe funds in the mitigated pools (labelled “mitigated”) are safe, but nevertheless strongly recommend timely migration to safe pools, or withdrawal. Pools that could not be mitigated are labelled ’at risk’. If you are an LP in any of these pools, please exit immediately,” developers told Cointelegraph.

