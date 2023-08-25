scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

Axis Bank adds UPI interoperability feature to its Digital Rupee application 

According to an official release, customers will be able to use Digital Rupee to pay UPI QR codes of merchants

Written by FE Digital Currency
Going by Axis Bank’s official website, it’s an Indian private sector bank
Going by Axis Bank’s official website, it’s an Indian private sector bank

Axis Bank, an Indian private sector bank, has announced the introduction of UPI interoperability functionality on its central bank digital currency (CBDC) application (Axis Mobile Digital Rupee). This seems to be a part of the Reserve Bank of India’s CBDC initiative. 

According to an official release, with the introduction of this feature, customers will be able to use Digital Rupee to pay UPI QR codes of merchants. Additionally, this capability is expected to help merchants to embrace the acceptance of Digital Rupee payments on their QR codes. 

Also Read

Moreover, reportedly, the UPI interoperability functionality on ‘Axis Mobile Digital Rupee’ application is being rolled out to users in a phased manner starting with Android, and should be available to Digital Rupee users in the coming days. From what it’s understood, this will continue to be available to users in 26 pilot cities. 

Also Read

“I believe Axis Bank stands committed to delivering solutions that help drive the vision of a Digital India. The introduction of this feature of Digital Rupee and UPI interoperability, is poised to drive adoption of the Digital Rupee across the country. The security and speed of Digital Rupee clubbed with the reach and user-friendliness of UPI should help both worlds to customers and merchants,” Rajiv Anand, deputy managing director, Axis Bank, said. 

Follow us on TwitterFacebookLinkedIn

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 25-08-2023 at 14:57 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Chandrayaan 3 Live

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS