scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

Australia to require AI-made child abuse material be removed from search results

It will also require that AI functions built into search engines cannot produce synthetic versions of the same material

Written by Reuters
Earlier, the regulator registered safety codes for several other internet services
Earlier, the regulator registered safety codes for several other internet services

Australia will make search engines like Google and Bing take steps to prevent the sharing of child sexual abuse material created by artificial intelligence, the country’s internet regulator said on Friday. A new code drafted by the industry giants at the government’s request will require search engines to ensure that such content is not returned in search results, e-Safety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant said in a statement.

It will also require that AI functions built into search engines cannot produce synthetic versions of the same material, she said. Synthetic versions of the material are also known as deepfakes. “The use of generative AI has grown so quickly that I think it’s caught the whole world off guard to a certain degree,” Inman Grant said. The code presents an example of how the regulatory and legal landscape surrounding internet platforms is being reshaped by the explosion of products which automatically generate lifelike content.

Inman Grant said an earlier code drafted by Google, owned by Alphabet, and Bing, owned by Microsoft, did not cover AI-generated content, so she asked them to go back to the drawing board. “When the biggest players in the industry announced they would integrate generative AI into their search functions we had a draft code that was clearly no longer fit for purpose. We asked the industry to have another go,” Inman Grant added.

Also Read
Also Read

A spokesperson for the Digital Industry Group Inc, an Australian advocacy organisation of which Google and Microsoft are members, said it was pleased the regulator had approved the new version of the code. “We worked hard to reflect recent developments in relation to generative AI, codifying best practices for industry and providing further community safeguards,” the spokesperson said.

Earlier this year, the regulator registered safety codes for several other internet services like social media, smartphone applications and equipment providers. Those codes take effect in late 2023. The regulator is still working on developing safety codes concerning internet storage and private messaging services, which have faced resistance from privacy advocates globally.

Follow us on TwitterFacebookLinkedIn

Get live Share Market updates, Stock Market Quotes, and the latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download the Financial Express App for the latest finance news.

First published on: 08-09-2023 at 13:30 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
Nifty 50

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Chandrayaan 3 Live
Stock market quotes

Market Data
Market Data
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS