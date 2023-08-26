Artificial Intelligence in cloud gaming, emerging technologies disrupting the gaming ecosystem

By Aashish Bhatnagar

Artificial Intelligence is the simulation of human intelligence in machines, enabling them to perform tasks that typically require human intelligence. With this advanced technology AI is revolutionizing all industry segments from healthcare to education to entertainment leaving no exception to the gaming ecosystem as well. Cloud gaming has been a clear winner in the recent times especially post pandemic and artificial intelligence has further fueled this growth and surge in the gaming industry.

How AI is revolutionizing the gaming industry

AI has been used in gaming for several decades, with early implementations dating back to the 1950s. One of the earliest instances of AI in gaming was the game “Nim” created by Herbert Simon and Allen Newell in 1951. Though, AI technologies at that time were limited by the computational capabilities of the era. Later in 1978, Space Invaders,” released i.e., one of the earliest examples of AI in gaming. The game’s AI controlled the movement and behavior of the invading alien ships, which became progressively faster and more challenging as the game advanced. This implementation of AI added dynamic and adaptive elements to the gameplay, contributing to the game’s popularity and influence on the gaming industry.

AI is not limited to the gaming industry but goes further in playing a transformative role in revolutionizing cloud gaming as well by enhancing various aspects of gaming such as experience, optimizing performance, and overcoming challenges associated with streaming games over the internet. Today, AI is deeply integrated into all aspects of the gaming industry, from character behaviors to game development processes, enhancing immersion, personalization, and overall gameplay. AI extends its wonder to improving graphics, audio effects, and overall lends a vibrancy to storytelling.

Cloud gaming, the next-gen gaming, and the AI practice

Cloud gaming, also known as the next-gen gaming involves streaming video games over the internet from remote servers to a user’s device, allowing players to access and play games without the need for high-end hardware. Technology is transforming rapidly, how games are delivered and experienced. Additionally, AI also plays a crucial role in making cloud gaming a reality and enhancing its capabilities.

Below are a few ways in which AI is revolutionizing the Cloud gaming industry?

1- Optimizing cloud cost – Optimizing cloud costs in AI-powered cloud gaming is important for maintaining profitability and providing a seamless gaming experience to users. Using AI, cloud instance allocation can be made smarter. Cloud gaming platform’s cloud uses its real-time intelligence to identify gaming trends and purchases of relative servers. This helps keep the cloud cost in control. AI driven strategies for optimizing Cloud cost such as auto-scaling, serverless architectures, cost visualization, vendor negotiations can effectively manage their costs while delivering high-quality gaming experiences to their users. Cloud platforms can continuously monitor and refine these strategies to evolve AI technologies.

2- Gaming Fanart – AI is also making its mark in the world of gaming fanart as fanart is huge in gaming. Artists love game characters and dedicate art to them. For art enthusiasts, AI is a big boon. Gamers can take a screenshot of game or game characters and create fanart using generative AI. With AI-powered tools, artists now can create more detailed and realistic fanart, automate repetitive tasks in the creative process, generate diverse ideas and concepts, and even turn text descriptions into visual representations. This technology not only accelerates artistic production but also adds a new dimension to the gaming fanart community’s creativity.

3- Game recommendation & matching – Every gamer has a different preference. Based on the gaming history or device connectivity, with AI it analyzes players’ preferences, behavior, and gaming history to suggest tailored game recommendations. It also facilitates skill-based matchmaking for gamers, the most suitable cloud games to play with the players abilities and creating balanced matches, ensuring enjoyable and competitive gameplay. Based on the region, it can also identify the most suitable match for a multiplayer game.

4- Suggest suitable game merchandise – Gamer’s love in-game merchandise. AI helps in evaluating players’ gameplay patterns, preferences, and engagement history, AI also helps in recommending merchandise aligning with the interest of each gamer. This technology works with factors such as favorite characters, in-game achievements, and personal style to curate personalized merchandise for gamers, that also enhances the connection between the players and their favorite game.

At last, AI has brought about a remarkable revolution in the world of cloud gaming. AI is also helping with game development. Many NPC are developed using AI engines. Also, standard codes for game physics and motion is being automated via text promotes instead of code development. With its predictive capabilities, AI reduces latency and enhances gameplay. It manages resources, optimizing server performance for seamless experiences. As AI continues to evolve, its impact on cloud gaming promises to create immersive, responsive, and accessible gaming experiences for players worldwide soon.

The author is global marketing director, now.gg

