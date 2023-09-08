scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

Ant Group launches ZAN for Web3.0 developers

ZAN will offer a broad scope of technical products

Written by FE Digital Currency
ZAN is Ant Group’s new sub-brand
ZAN is Ant Group’s new sub-brand

Ant Group, owner of Alipay, a mobile payment platform, launched ZAN, its new sub-brand . The brand is expected to focus on blockchain development and services for institutional and individual Web3.0 developers, stated Cointelegraph.

With insights from an official press release, published on September 8, 2023, ZAN will offer a broad scope of technical products and services to its clients. It is expected to help Web3.0 companies issue and manage real-world assets (RWAs) along with maintaining the local regulatory requirements. It is also believed to cover technical products, such as electronic Know Your Customer (KYC), Anti-Money Laundering and Know Your Transaction, among others for Web3.0.

Also Read

Furthermore, it is believed that ZAN will also provide smart contract reviews and node services, Supposedly, this will also include remote procedure calls for building decentralised applications (DApps), Cointelegraph concluded.

Also Read

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Follow us on TwitterFacebookLinkedIn

Get live Share Market updates, Stock Market Quotes, and the latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download the Financial Express App for the latest finance news.

First published on: 08-09-2023 at 16:50 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
Nifty 50

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Stock market quotes
stock market stats
bse sensex
tata steel share price
yes bank share price
Infosys share price
tata motors share price

Market Data
Market Data
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS