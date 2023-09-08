Ant Group launches ZAN for Web3.0 developers

Ant Group, owner of Alipay, a mobile payment platform, launched ZAN, its new sub-brand . The brand is expected to focus on blockchain development and services for institutional and individual Web3.0 developers, stated Cointelegraph.

With insights from an official press release, published on September 8, 2023, ZAN will offer a broad scope of technical products and services to its clients. It is expected to help Web3.0 companies issue and manage real-world assets (RWAs) along with maintaining the local regulatory requirements. It is also believed to cover technical products, such as electronic Know Your Customer (KYC), Anti-Money Laundering and Know Your Transaction, among others for Web3.0.

Furthermore, it is believed that ZAN will also provide smart contract reviews and node services, Supposedly, this will also include remote procedure calls for building decentralised applications (DApps), Cointelegraph concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

