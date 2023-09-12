scorecardresearch
Animoca Brands to introduce digital IDs for its Web3.0 platform

The project will unify the unique portfolio of companies within the Animoca Brands

Written by FE Digital Currency
Animoca Brands is a gaming and Web3.0 company
On September 11, 2023, Animoca Brands, a gaming and Web3.0 company announced the closing of a funding round. This initiative is believed to accelerate the development of its Mocaverse platform, stated Cointelegraph.

Sources revealed that Animoca collected about $20 million in an effort to push forward its goal. It is believed Animoca aims to build the Mocaverse project as an identity and point system for Web3.0 gaming, culture and entertainment. 

It is believed that Moca ID, will take the form of a non-transferable non-fungible token (NFT) collection. This is expected to allow users to create a digital identity, “accrue reputation, earn and spend loyalty points,” Cointelegraph added.

“​​The project will unify the unique portfolio of companies within the Animoca Brands umbrella and will become a portal for hundreds of millions of new users to access Web3 and metaverse ecosystems,” Martin Baumann, co-founder, CMCC Global, told Cointelegraph.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

First published on: 12-09-2023 at 09:40 IST

