Accubits collaborates with cloud-based platform E2E Networks  

According to an official release, Accubits Technologies, an AI consulting and development platform, announced a collaboration with E2E Networks (NSE: E2E), an NSE-Listed AI-First Hyperscaler and provider of advanced cloud GPUs. The collaboration is expected to make Large Language Models (LLMs) more accessible to businesses, enabling them to use generative AI without high-performance infrastructure.

Accubits is expected to have recently open-sourced multiple large language models, trained on advanced cloud GPUs available on E2E Cloud. It is believed that will also offer GenZ 13B v2, which is an instruction fine-tuned LLM, to allow access to LLMs and foundational models. Supposedly, the GenZ-13B v2 models are tuned for superior reasoning, roleplay, and writing capabilities.

“Every individual, developer, or business should experience this transformative technology. It shouldn’t be the exclusive domain of the elite. Our partnership with E2E Networks aims to achieve this objective,” Charush S Nair, CTO, Accubits Technologies, concluded.

