India has taken a key step towards self‑reliance in high‑power helicopter engines. The state‑run Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and France’s Safran Helicopter Engines signed a final contract on August 26 (Wednesday) with their 50:50 joint venture, SAFHAL Helicopter Engines Private Limited.

They will now jointly design, develop, manufacture, supply and support a new‑generation 3,500–4,000 shaft horsepower (shp) turboshaft engine named ‘Aravalli’.

The engine is earmarked to power HAL’s upcoming 13‑tonne Indian Multi‑Role Helicopter (IMRH) and its naval variant, the Deck‑Based Multi‑Role Helicopter (DBMRH), marking the first time a high‑power helicopter engine is being co‑designed in India.

Why this matters for India’s future defence plans

The Aravalli programme is not just about one engine; it is about building the core capability to design and make advanced aero‑engines domestically. HAL says the project will give Indian engineers hands‑on access to critical technologies such as:

The high‑pressure compressor

Power turbine

Fuel and oil systems

Accessory gearbox

External engine systems

These components are popularly known as the heart and lungs of any helicopter, and this development will reduce India’s long-term dependence on foreign suppliers for spares, upgrades and future engines.

For the armed forces, the stakes are high as the IMRH and DBMRH are envisioned as medium‑lift workhorses for troop transport, logistics, special operations, search‑and‑rescue, anti‑submarine warfare and carrier‑based missions.

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Safran Helicopter Engines have signed a contract with SAFHAL Helicopter Engines Pvt. Ltd. (SAFHAL) for the design, development, manufacture, supply, and lifecycle support of a new-generation high-power helicopter engine in the 3,500 to… pic.twitter.com/Yi4LWtlH5V — HAL (@HALHQBLR) August 26, 2026

A reliable, high‑power indigenous engine tailored to Indian operating conditions can improve availability, cut lifecycle costs and strengthen operational readiness across the Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force (IAF).

“The signing of this contract marks a significant step forward in India’s pursuit of self‑reliance in aero‑engine technologies. The Aravalli engine programme will not only support the operational requirements of the IMRH and DBMRH but will also contribute meaningfully to the development of a robust domestic aerospace industrial ecosystem,” said Ravi K, Chairman and Managing Director (MD), HAL.

Where will the Aravalli engine be built?

The manufacturing will take place at SAFHAL’s facility in Karnataka‘s Tumakuru district, creating a space for advanced engine production in India. Indian engineers will work side‑by‑side with Safran teams throughout the development programme, absorbing international design methods, testing practices and certification norms.

“This is the first time Safran HE has taken up such a class of Engine as Co‑development. The Aravalli engine programme represents a new chapter in the strategic relationship between France and India,” said Cedric Goubet, CEO, Safran Helicopter Engines.

Aravalli in numbers: Power, platform and timeline

Power class: 3,500–4,000 shp turboshaft, a medium‑lift category significantly above the Shakti engines that currently power the Dhruv, Prachanda (LCH) and LUH.

Platforms: Selected for HAL’s 13‑tonne IMRH and the naval DBMRH; both are twin‑engine designs, so each helicopter will carry two Aravalli engines.

Development timeline: Design and development are expected to be completed by 2032–33, while the IMRH/DBMRH programmes await formal Acceptance of Necessity (AON) and Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) approvals.

Civil spin‑offs: Beyond military roles, the engine opens avenues for offshore transport, utility missions and VVIP transport, creating potential export and civil market opportunities.

From licensed production to joint design: a capability jump

Historically, India’s helicopter engine story has been dominated by licensed production and upgrades—Artouste engines for Cheetah/Chetak, and the Shakti family for ALH/LCH/LUH in partnership with Safran. Aravalli is being jointly designed and developed, not just assembled or manufactured under licence. The programme will give HAL access to key technology and design expertise, helping India build its own indigenous aircraft engines in the future.

HAL states that the programme will enable it to gain expertise and IP in engine design, while exposing Indian industry to advanced manufacturing areas like raw materials, precision machining and castings. It is also expected to boost indigenous Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) capabilities, cutting turnaround times and costs for the armed forces.

Deeper India–France defence tech ties

The Aravalli deal reinforces the India–France defence technology partnership. Safran calls it a new chapter in the strategic relationship, highlighting co‑development at a power class it has not undertaken with any partner before. For India, it aligns with the push for ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ in critical aerospace technologies, especially propulsion, which has long been a bottleneck.

As per the HAL release, “named after one of the world’s oldest mountain ranges, the ‘Aravalli’ engine symbolises India’s aspirations towards achieving greater self‑reliance in critical aerospace propulsion technologies.”

Also, with the engine contract now finalised, the focus shifts to parallel tracks as maturing the IMRH/DBMRH airframe design, securing AON and CCS approvals, and running the multi‑year engine development, testing and certification cycle through 2032–33. Aravalli could enter service in the early 2030s, powering a new generation of Indian medium‑lift helicopters for both land and sea operations.

The contract was jointly signed by Ajay Kumar Shrivastava, Director (Engineering, R&D), HAL, and Olivier Savin, Director, SAFHAL and EVP (Sales & Marketing), Safran Helicopter Engines, in a ceremony presided over by HAL CMD Ravi K and Safran Helicopter Engines CEO Cedric Goubet.