The Ministry of Defence on Tuesday said that the government has appointed Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, currently serving as Vice Chief of the Air Staff, as the next Chief of the Air Staff (CAS). According to the statement, he will take charge as the 29th CAS in the rank of Air Chief Marshal from the afternoon of October 31, 2026, succeeding Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, who retires the same day.

Dixit was commissioned into the fighter stream of the Indian Air Force on December 6, 1986. Born on December 9, 1966, he is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Defence Services Staff College in Bangladesh and the National Defence College.

Fighter pilot with 3,500+ flying hours

Dixit has more than 3,500 hours of flying experience on aircraft including the Mirage-2000, MiG variants, Kiran, Jaguar, IL-78, Hawk and Tejas. He is also an Experimental Test Pilot and a Qualified Flying Instructor.

His operational experience includes participation in Operation Safed Sagar, Operation Rakshak and Operation Sindoor. He has commanded a frontline fighter air base in the Western Sector and a premier fighter training base in the Southern Sector.

Experience in senior IAF and joint commands

Before becoming Vice Chief of the Air Staff, Dixit served as Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to the Chief of Integrated Defence Staff at Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff and as Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Central Air Command.

His career has also included several operational and staff assignments, giving him experience across flying operations, training, planning and higher defence management. Dixit has continued to engage with emerging military technologies in his current role.

In September, he inaugurated the first IAF Dronathon-2026 at the Pokhran Field Firing Range, an initiative involving more than 20 defence companies, start-ups, MSMEs, DPSUs and innovators working on unmanned systems.

Awards and recognition

Dixit has received several military honours during his career, including the Vayu Sena Medal in 2006, Vishisht Seva Medal in 2011, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal in 2023 and Param Vishisht Seva Medal in 2026.

He will assume charge of the IAF on October 31, following the retirement of Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh.