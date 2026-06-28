India has added another major indigenous defence asset to its maritime security fleet with the induction of ICGS Akshay, a new-generation Fast Patrol Vessel commissioned into the Indian Coast Guard on Saturday at Goa Shipyard Limited in Goa.

The induction marks another milestone in India’s push for defence self-reliance under the government’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India initiatives, while significantly strengthening India’s maritime security capabilities.

What is ICGS Akshay?

ICGS Akshay is a 52-metre-long indigenous Fast Patrol Vessel (FPV) built by Goa Shipyard Limited as part of the Indian Coast Guard’s ongoing fleet modernisation programme. The vessel belongs to the Adamya-class patrol vessel series, a fleet of eight ships being developed to strengthen India’s coastal security, maritime surveillance and search-and-rescue operations.

Named Akshay, meaning “Indestructible,” the vessel is designed to enhance operational readiness across India’s maritime domain.

Key capabilities of the new vessel

The newly inducted vessel carries more than 65% indigenous content, showcasing India’s growing shipbuilding capabilities.

It is equipped with advanced Controllable Pitch Propeller (CPP)-based propulsion technology, making it the first class of Coast Guard vessels in India to feature this system.

Powered by two 3,000 kW diesel engines, the vessel offers improved manoeuvrability and operational efficiency during high-speed maritime missions. The vessel has a displacement of 320 tonnes and is manned by six officers and 35 sailors.

What missions will ICGS Akshay handle?

The patrol vessel has been specifically designed for a wide range of critical maritime operations. Its primary missions include Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) surveillance, fisheries protection, coastal patrol, anti-smuggling operations, anti-piracy missions, search and rescue operations, marine environmental protection and humanitarian assistance at sea.

The vessel is also expected to assist mariners in distress and strengthen India’s ability to respond quickly to maritime emergencies.

Weapon systems onboard

ICGS Akshay comes equipped with modern onboard weapon systems to support security operations. Its armament includes a 30mm CRN-91 naval gun along with two 12.7 mm stabilised remote-controlled machine guns, enabling the vessel to handle coastal security threats, interception missions and anti-piracy operations effectively.

Part of larger Rs 473 crore fleet expansion plan

The vessel forms part of the Rs 473 crore contract signed in March 2022 for the construction of eight Adamya-class Fast Patrol Vessels.

So far, the Coast Guard has already inducted three vessels under the project — ICGS Adamya, commissioned in September 2025, ICGS Akshar, commissioned in Puducherry in October 2025, and ICGS Amulya, inducted in December 2025. ICGS Akshay has now become the latest addition to the expanding fleet.