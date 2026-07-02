The Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor (UPDIC) has attracted investment proposals totalling Rs 39,571.09 crore as it shifts from planning to production, state government officials said. This underlines the corridor’s growing role in India’s defence-manufacturing push and Uttar Pradesh’s $1 trillion economy ambition.

Launched in 2018 and developed by the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA), the corridor spans six nodes — Kanpur, Jhansi, Lucknow, Aligarh, Agra and Chitrakoot — across 2,095 hectares of acquired land. Of this, 1,141.79 hectares have already been allotted to industry, reflecting rapid land-side progress that has enabled firms to firm up investments and begin implementation.

Rs 12,948 crore leads UPDIC’s investment momentum



So far 65 companies have secured land to establish defence and allied manufacturing facilities. The corridor’s investment momentum is geographically balanced, led by Kanpur with Rs 12,948 crore, followed by Jhansi (Rs 12,190 crore), Lucknow (Rs 4,850.67 crore), Aligarh (Rs 4,581 crore), Chitrakoot (Rs 4,392 crore) and Agra (Rs 607 crore). Projects worth nearly Rs 13,486 crore have already been grounded, with an estimated potential to create around 15,300 jobs.

“UPDIC is playing a pivotal role in contributing to the grand vision of making Uttar Pradesh a $1 trillion economy, while simultaneously transforming the state into a powerhouse of high-skilled employment and cutting-edge industrial growth,” said Colonel Sanjay Singh, Chief General Manager, Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor, UPEIDA. The corridor is being presented as a strategic enabler for Aatmanirbharta (self-reliance) in defence production.

UP Defence Corridor

Here are details of operational units, sectoral capacity in UP



The corridor has moved into industrial operations with nine manufacturing units now functional — three each in Kanpur, Lucknow and Aligarh — marking a shift from greenfield announcements to production activity.

Flagship investments include:

Adani Defence Systems and Technologies Ltd.: Commissioned a Rs 1,500 crore ammunition manufacturing facility in Kanpur, the largest single investment in the corridor to date, expected to boost domestic ammunition output.

Aerolloy Technologies (Lucknow): Begun titanium casting operations with a Rs 320 crore investment, supporting aerospace-grade material supply chains.

BrahMos Aerospace (Lucknow): Started production and assembly of the BrahMos NG missile system at a Rs 300 crore facility, underlining the corridor’s high-technology manufacturing credentials.

Werywin Defence Pvt. Ltd. (Aligarh): Commenced small-arms production with a Rs 65 crore investment.

AMITECH: Made its space port station functional with a Rs 330 crore investment, adding a space-capable node within the corridor.

Other notable operational projects: Nitya Creations India Pvt. Ltd. (precision arms components, Rs 12 crore), Shridha Udyog (precision components, Rs 3.7 crore), AR Polymers Private Limited (ballistic materials and safety gear, Rs 48 crore), Adhunik Materials and Sciences Pvt. Ltd. (defence textiles, Rs 38.58 crore), and Sankalp Safety Solutions (safety equipment and woven fabrics, Rs 14 crore).

UPDIC turns Rs 13,486 crore of investments into early action



Grounded projects valued at roughly Rs 13,486 crore and operational units signal early returns on policy and infrastructure investments, with job creation and local supplier development as near-term benefits. The corridor’s diversified mix — from ammunition and small arms to aerospace materials and missile systems — reduces single-sector risk and builds resilience into the state’s industrial base.

Analysts say the corridor can catalyse local MSME growth by enabling technology transfer, supplier linkages, and demand certainty from large defence primes. Greater local content is likely to have multiplier effects on logistics, construction, and services sectors across node cities. UPEIDA’s active land allotment and infrastructure provisioning, coupled with marquee private-sector commitments such as Adani and BrahMos, have helped accelerate the corridor’s move from strategy to execution.

The presence of aerospace and space-related investments, like Aerolloy and AMITECH, also positions the corridor to capture defence–aerospace convergence opportunities. With 65 firms on board, 1,141.79 hectares allotted and nine units operational, UPDIC has demonstrated early commercial traction.