The Game of Data: Assessing the Role of AI and Quantum Technologies in India’s Armed Forces

Recent developments in machine learning and Artificial Intelligence (AI) have ushered in a new era of automation in military conflict. The game-changing potential of AI in enhancing the capabilities of the Indian military and intelligence communities is undeniable, yet many crucial aspects remain unaddressed. Dr (Prof) Nishakant Ojha, an esteemed advisor in Cyber Aerospace Security & Counter Terrorism, sheds light on the current shortcomings in India’s military doctrines and the need to fully harness the potential of AI and Quantum Technologies.

In this exclusive interaction with Dr (Prof) Nishakant Ojha, Advisor -Cyber Aerospace Security & Counter Terrorism-West Asia -Middle East, Financial Express Online delves into the challenges and opportunities presented by these cutting-edge technologies and their profound impact on India’s national security.

Following are excerpts:

Why hasn’t AI been widely deployed in the Indian Armed Forces?

We are unable to deploy AI as a prerequisite tool everywhere and in every activity or scope of process, despite the fact that many AI Centres for Excellence and Labs have been established in schools, universities, and other sensitive organisations. This is due to the fact that the problem statement has not yet been clarified and the fact that the reality is still a significant distance from these establishments. The concept of AI has not yet completely developed and is continually progressing.AI is only an ecosystem that provides a foundation for us to go quickly and confidently into real-world decision-making situations. Back in the day, we were implementing and utilising the AI idea through the use of various tools, such as R research tools and SPSS, for both data analytics and predictive analysis. In point of fact, the AI terminology had provided a new dimension for the older technologies that we had been utilising for a considerable amount of time by integrating all of the processes into a single system. An “emerging technology,” which, by definition, indicates that the technology is going through an “evolutionary” process rather than a “revolutionary” phase.

What are the requirements for effectively implementing AI in military operations?

In a word, the data on which we are generating the so-called magic of AI should be cleansed and vetted before the interface of the AI algorithm can operate and deliver an effective result. Only then can the interface of the AI algorithm perform effectively.

The service doctrines of the Indian armed forces tend, even in today’s day and age, either to be oblivious to technology development or to consider it as a goal to be accomplished and incorporated for military operations.

How can AI be utilized by the Indian Armed Forces?

It is necessary to perform rigorous analysis and in-depth research on the usage of capabilities that are implemented or planned that involve or are partially driven by artificial intelligence. All of the operational unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) used by the three service branches of the Indian military are piloted remotely, as are the ground-based robotic systems for bomb disposal, which are likewise controlled remotely by humans. Sensing operations are carried out almost exclusively by semi-autonomous aircraft devices for the Indian armed forces.

The Indian military services have predominantly or overwhelmingly adopted and deployed semi-autonomous systems. This has been the case for quite some time. The Indian armed services and, more broadly, the Indian military establishment’s investments in wholly autonomous systems that are heavily driven by artificial intelligence (AI) have not even come close to matching those of sophisticated industrialised governments like the united governments of America, Japan, Europe, or China.

AI can be used for what purposes by the Armed Forces?

The use of artificial intelligence can cover a very wide range of scenarios. And if I had to state it, I would say that what we have accomplished up until this point is either really fundamental or extremely fundamental in terms of how the breadth or potential of AI in the Indian Army may be exploited. Within the context of a conflict, precise judgements may be made with the assistance of military intelligence, which involves the collection and examination of information. The Indian Army intends to deploy artificial intelligence (AI) and improve its skills in the areas of information collecting and surveillance in order to better help commanders in making decisions.

Is the adoption of quantum technologies a new phenomenon?

No. The question or the buzz of quantum technologies is everywhere these days, but in truth, we have been employing quantum technology, whether it is new or old, that functions by using the laws of quantum mechanics for quite some time. The notion of information processing is revolutionised by quantum technology, which takes it one step farther from the prior mechanical to digital mode of operation. The dynamics of quantum physics or the behaviour of the tiniest particles in the universe, the atom, as well as the behaviour of matter at the sub-atomic scale, are utilised in this method. The phenomena known as quantum mechanics has been there since the 1950s and served as the foundation for the creation of lasers and semiconductors.

What are the potential implications of China’s claim regarding Quantum Key Distribution?

China’s claim that it is able to deliver encrypted communications to locations as far apart as Beijing and Shanghai using qubits and a technique called Quantum Key Distribution (QKD).

If adversaries make an attempt to intercept, the fragile quantum state is broken, communications are lost, and it is possible that an intrusion is being attempted. Multiple nations are now striving to improve the reliability of quantum teleportation systems. Quantum sensing-based navigational aids are also being developed for use in regions without a GPS system or in situations where an adversary is faking the GPS signal. Nitrogen Vacancy (NV) centres are atomic imperfections that are present in quantum compasses that employ small synthetic diamonds as their point of reference. It is also possible to utilise them to detect submarines at greater distances. Quantum encryption and radars are two technologies that have the potential to be game-changers in the not-too-distant future. In the same way that deciphering codes was an essential component in altering the path that World War II took, quantum encryption might be one of those technologies.

It is understood that recently a lab had been created in one of the training academies where they will be working on the real problem statement; however, as of now it is seen that the company is just demonstrating the QKD Sand Box at the two ends and creating a mode for the communication, both of which were basically done a long time ago. In the context of India and particularly in the field of defence, it is important to note that this was done relatively recently.

The fact that Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) relies on a classically authenticated communications channel is the most significant limitation of this technology. In contemporary cryptography, having an authenticated classical channel indicates that either any symmetric key of appropriate length has previously been exchanged or public keys of adequate security level are present. Both of these conditions must be satisfied for the channel to be considered authentic. When such information is readily available to the public, it is possible for anybody to accomplish secure communication without the need of QKD. Utilising the Galois/Counter Mode of the Advanced Encryption Standard is another viable option for accomplishing this.

What are the limitations and purpose of Quantum Key Distribution?

The main purpose of quantum key distribution is to create and disseminate a key; it is not possible to utilise it for the transmission of any message data. In the 1970s, the idea of quantum key distribution, often known as QKD, was initially conceived of. On the other hand, it wasn’t until the 1980s that it gained widespread attention. It wasn’t until the 1990s that the notion was finally connected to the concept of entanglement that physicists started to get seriously interested in it. Since that time, there has been amazing development made, and it is currently possibly the most developed kind of quantum technology, since it has been commercially accessible for over 20 years. China’s Quantum Science Satellite, also known as Mozi, was successfully connected to the world’s first portable ground station for the transfer of secure quantum communications. The satellite was launched in August of 2016, and the name Mozi was given to it.

What recommendations can be made to strengthen India’s national security and defence using quantum technologies?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced the National Quantum Mission, the scientists and the research organisations should work in a manner that is more realistic and tangible. This will allow the country to strengthen its national security and defence in particular, and it will also allow the nation to establish a secure layer of communication within the territory of India.

However, everything must be audited and should be concrete; there should be no more room for theory. Once we have done so, only then will we be able to fulfil the Quantum Mission.