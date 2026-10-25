Telangana is preparing to launch a new Aerospace and Defence Policy 2.0 as it seeks to turn Hyderabad and the wider state into one of India’s biggest destinations for defence manufacturing, research and allied technology investment.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said the policy will be unveiled soon, ahead of the Invest Telangana Global Summit, where the state will showcase defence, aerospace, space, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and drone opportunities to domestic and global investors.

The move is closely tied to the state’s larger economic goal. Under the ‘Telangana Rising: Vision 2047 plan’, the government wants Telangana to become a USD 1 trillion economy by 2034 and a USD 3 trillion economy by 2047; CM Reddy said defence manufacturing and aerospace will be key pillars of that growth strategy.

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Policy 2.0 to attract investment

Reddy announced the upcoming policy at the curtain-raiser event for Raksha Expo 2026 in Hyderabad. He said Aerospace and Defence Policy 2.0 is intended to attract fresh investment, strengthen defence research and position Hyderabad as a leading centre for the sector.

The policy will be aligned with the state’s long-term Telangana Rising Vision 2047. The Chief Minister said the government’s aim is to make Telangana the country’s largest industrial zone for defence manufacturing and allied sectors, rather than merely a location for individual defence projects.

He also sought to reassure investors on policy continuity. “Although political differences exist, there is complete consensus when it comes to investments and development,” Reddy said, adding that the state had a clear development policy and the resources needed to support industry.

Hyderabad’s defence ecosystem

Hyderabad already hosts a cluster of defence research institutions and strategic facilities linked to the Indian Army and Indian Air Force (IAF). The Chief Minister said this existing base gives the state an advantage in attracting more research, manufacturing and supply-chain investment.

He also pointed to Telangana’s role in naval programmes despite the state being landlocked. Reddy said a Very Low Frequency naval radar station is being built in the Damagundam Reserve Forest in Vikarabad district, underlining the state’s contribution to the Indian Navy.

Representatives from DRDO, HAL, BDL, Midhani, the Tata Group, Airbus, Skyroot, Lockheed Martin and Bharat Forge attended the curtain-raiser event, reflecting the mix of public-sector units, global companies and private manufacturers present in the state’s defence ecosystem.

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Raksha Expo as investment platform

Raksha Expo will be held as a dedicated aerospace and defence showcase within the Invest Telangana Global Summit, scheduled from December 7 to 9 at Bharat Future City in Hyderabad. The government positions the event as a platform to connect global original equipment manufacturers with MSMEs, startups, defence officials and technology experts.

Reddy said the expo is expected to encourage collaboration between large defence companies and smaller suppliers. He invited industry representatives, senior defence and security officials, experts and startups to bring forward innovative ideas and advanced technologies.

The Chief Minister also urged investors to expand their planned commitments in Telangana. “I am there to interact with any investor. I am there to resolve your problems. I will become your brand ambassador in Telangana to make it a reality,” he said.

Talent pipeline for defence jobs

The state government is also linking its defence push to skilling. Reddy cited institutions such as the IITs, IIITs, NITs, ISB and BITS, along with Young India Skills University, upgraded ITIs and incubators, as part of the talent base needed for advanced manufacturing.

The emphasis on skills is significant because aerospace and defence manufacturing requires specialised engineers, technicians, cybersecurity professionals and workers trained in precision production. The government hopes a stronger talent pipeline will make Telangana more attractive to companies setting up research centres and factories.

From importer to exporter

CM Reddy framed the state’s defence ambition within a national goal of self-reliance. He said India must move from importing weapons and defence technology to becoming self-reliant, and eventually a major defence exporter.

“My vision is to see India as a defence super power,” he said. “India must rise from importer of war technology and weapons to becoming self-reliant. After we become self-reliant, we must transform into a leading defence exporter.”

He argued that defence capability is not only about war, but also about deterrence and peace. “Weapons are needed not only for war, but for peace, as deterrence is leveraged to prevent war,” Reddy said.

Industry signals bigger plans

Bharat Forge chairman Baba Kalyani said the company has been manufacturing missiles in Hyderabad for nearly 12 to 14 years and is now considering larger investments in Telangana. His statement shows that established private defence manufacturers see scope to expand beyond their existing facilities in the state.

Telangana government has promised support on incentives, approvals and land, while positioning defence and aerospace as central to its push to raise the state’s share of national GDP from 5% to 10% by 2047.