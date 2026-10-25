Telangana is preparing to launch a new Aerospace and Defence Policy 2.0 as it seeks to turn Hyderabad and the wider state into one of India’s biggest destinations for defence manufacturing, research and allied technology investment.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said the policy will be unveiled soon, ahead of the Invest Telangana Global Summit, where the state will showcase defence, aerospace, space, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and drone opportunities to domestic and global investors.

రక్షణ రంగంలో భారతదేశాన్ని ప్రపంచంలోనే శక్తివంతమైన, అగ్రగామి దేశంగా తీర్చిదిద్దేందుకు మనమంతా కలిసి పనిచేద్దామని ముఖ్యమంత్రి శ్రీ @revanth_anumula గారు రక్షణ రంగ పారిశ్రామికవేత్తలకు పిలుపునిచ్చారు. #TelanganaRising2047 దార్శనికతకు అనుగుణంగా త్వరలోనే “ఏరోస్పేస్ అండ్ డిఫెన్స్ పాలసీ 2.0”ను విడుదల చేయబోతున్నట్టు వెల్లడించారు. ✅#InvestTelanganaGlobalSummit2026 లో అంతర్భాగంగా హైదరాబాద్ తాజ్ ఫలక్‌నుమా ప్యాలెస్‌లో ఏర్పాటు చేసిన సమావేశంలో ముఖ్యమంత్రి గారు “రక్షా ఎక్స్‌పో 2026 కర్టెన్ రైజర్”ను ప్రారంభించి లోగోను ఆవిష్కరించారు. ✅ఈ కార్యక్రమంలో ఉప ముఖ్యమంత్రి @Bhatti_Mallu గారు, మంత్రులు @UttamINC గారు, @OffDSB గారు, @TelanganaCS సంజయ్ జాజు గారు, హోం శాఖ ముఖ్య కార్యదర్శి శిఖా గోయల్ గారితో ఇతర ఉన్నతాధికారులు పాల్గొన్నారు. ✅“రక్షణ రంగంలో భారతదేశాన్ని ప్రపంచ స్థాయిలో అగ్రగామిగా చూడాలన్నది నా ఆకాంక్ష. యుద్ధానికి అవసరమైన సాంకేతికతను దిగుమతి చేసుకునే స్థాయి నుంచి స్వావలంబన సాధించడమే కాకుండా రక్షణ సాంకేతిక ఎగుమతులు చేసే దేశంగా భారత్ ఎదగాలి” అని ఈ సందర్భంగా ముఖ్యమంత్రి గారు అభిలషించారు. ✅“తెలంగాణ రాష్ట్రం కోసం నాకొక స్పష్టమైన లక్ష్యం ఉంది. ఆ లక్ష్యాన్ని సాధించడంలో తెలంగాణ గణనీయమైన పాత్ర పోషిస్తోంది. అయితే, ఇంకా ఎన్నో విజయాలు సాధించాల్సిన అవసరముంది. దేశ రక్షణ రంగ పరిశ్రమకు అతిపెద్ద పారిశ్రామిక కేంద్రంగా తెలంగాణ ఎదగాలి. అందుకు మీ అందరి సహకారం కావాలి” అని కోరారు. ✅“తెలంగాణలో పెట్టుబడులు పెట్టాలని మీరు వేసుకున్న ప్రణాళికలను రెట్టింపు చేయండి. లక్ష్యాన్ని సాధించడానికి నా నుంచి మీకు ఎలాంటి సహకారం కావాలో చెప్పండి. సహకరించడానికి నేను సిద్ధంగా ఉన్నా. అది నా హామీ” అని స్పష్టంగా చెప్పారు. ✅భారతదేశ రక్షణ పరిశ్రమకు తెలంగాణ అతిపెద్ద పారిశ్రామిక కేంద్రంగా ఎదగాలి. రక్షణ రంగంతో పాటు స్పేస్, #Aerospace, సైబర్ సెక్యూరిటీ, కృత్రిమ మేధస్సు, డ్రోన్ టెక్నాలజీ వంటి అనేక అనుబంధ రంగాల్లో ఈ సమావేశానికి హాజరైన మీరందరూ సహకరించి లక్ష్యాన్ని సాకారం చేయాలని ఆశిస్తున్నా. ✅#Telangana 2034 నాటికి 1 ట్రిలియన్ డాలర్ల ఆర్థిక శక్తిగా, 2047 నాటికి 3 ట్రిలియన్ డాలర్ల ఆర్థిక వ్యవస్థగా తీర్చిదిద్దాలన్న లక్ష్యంతో గతేడాది తెలంగాణ రైజింగ్ 2047 విజన్ డాక్యుమెంట్‌ను విడుదల చేశాం. ✅దేశ జనాభాలో ప్రస్తుతం తెలంగాణ వాటా 2.5 శాతానికి పైగా ఉంది. దేశ స్థూల జాతీయోత్పత్తి (GDP)లో తెలంగాణ 5 శాతం వాటాను అందిస్తోంది. 2047 నాటికి ఆ వాటాను 10 శాతం సాధించాలన్నది నా లక్ష్యం. ✅ఈ దార్శనికతను సాకారం చేయడంలో రక్షణ ఉత్పత్తుల తయారీ, ఏరోస్పేస్, వాటి అనుబంధ రంగాలు కీలక పాత్ర పోషిస్తాయి. అందుకు “#RakshaExpo” ఒక ప్రధాన వేదికగా మారుతుంది. ఈ రంగంలో పనిచేస్తున్న వారంతా వినూత్న ఆలోచనలను, సరికొత్త సాంకేతిక పరిజ్ఞానాన్ని తీసుకురావాలని ఆశిస్తున్నా. అందుకు అవసరమైన సహకారాన్ని, అనువైన వాతావరణాన్ని కల్పిస్తాం అని చెప్పారు. ✅“భవిష్యత్తులో యుద్ధ స్వరూపం పూర్తిగా భిన్నంగా ఉంటుందని ఈ రంగంలోని నిపుణులకు ప్రత్యేకంగా చెప్పనవసరం లేదు. డ్రోన్లు, రోబోట్లు, కృత్రిమ మేధస్సుతో పనిచేసే వ్యవస్థలు యుద్ధ రంగాన్ని ఎలా మార్చబోతున్నాయో ఊహించండి. మన ముందున్న మార్గం స్పష్టంగా ఉంది. అందుకు సాంకేతిక పరిజ్ఞానమే అత్యంత కీలకం. ✅రక్షణ, స్పేస్, ఏరోస్పేస్, భద్రతా రంగాలకు చెందిన ప్రముఖులు, దిగ్గజ సంస్థలైన డీఆర్‌డీఓ (#DRDO), హెచ్‌ఏఎల్(#HAL), బీడీఎల్ (#BDL), మిధాని, టాటా సంస్థలు, ఎయిర్‌బస్, సాఫ్రాన్, స్కైరూట్, లాక్‌హీడ్ మార్టిన్, భారత్ ఫోర్జ్ వంటి ఎన్నో ప్రముఖ సంస్థల ప్రతినిధులు మనమధ్యనున్నారు. ✅ఈ రంగానికి చెందిన భాగస్వాములందరినీ ఒక వేదికపై సమావేశమై చర్చించుకోవడానికి, పరస్పరం సహకరించుకోవడానికి రక్షా ఎక్స్‌పోను ఒక చైతన్యవంతమైన అంతర్జాతీయ వేదికగా తీర్చిదిద్దాలన్నది నా ఆలోచన” అని రేవంత్ రెడ్డి గారు రక్షణ ఎక్స్‌పో ఉద్దేశాలను వివరించారు. ✅“భారతదేశ రక్షణ వ్యవస్థలో ఒక వ్యూహాత్మకమైన ప్రదేశంగా హైదరాబాద్ కీలకమైన స్థానంలో ఉంది. హైదరాబాద్ అత్యంత సురక్షితమైన నగరం. అనేక ముఖ్యమైన పరిశోధనా సంస్థలకు నిలయం. భారత సైన్యం, భారత వైమానిక దళాలకు సంబంధించిన కీలకమైన స్ట్రాటజిక్ కేంద్రాలు ఇక్కడి నుంచి పనిచేస్తున్నాయి. ✅దక్షిణ భారతదేశంలో సముద్రతీరం లేని ఏకైక రాష్ట్రం తెలంగాణ. అయినప్పటికీ, భారత నౌకాదళానికి రాష్ట్రం కీలకమైన సేవలు అందిస్తోంది. తెలంగాణలోని వికారాబాద్ జిల్లా దామగుండం రిజర్వ్ ఫారెస్ట్‌లో అత్యంత తక్కువ పౌనఃపున్యాల(Very Low Frequency – VLF) నౌకాదళ రాడార్ కేంద్రాన్ని నిర్మిస్తున్నారు“ అని వివరించారు. ✅గతేడాది మొదటిసారి నిర్వహించిన గ్లోబల్ సమ్మిట్ విజయవంతమైంది. వచ్చే డిసెంబర్ 7, 8, 9 తేదీల్లో హైదరాబాద్‌ #BharatFutureCity లో రెండోసారి మరింత భారీస్థాయిలో నిర్వహించే ఇన్వెస్ట్ తెలంగాణ గ్లోబల్ సమ్మిట్‌లో పాల్గొనాల్సిందిగా ఈ సమావేశంలో పాల్గొన్న ప్రతినిధులను ముఖ్యమంత్రి గారు ప్రత్యేకంగా ఆహ్వానించారు. ✅ఈ కర్టెన్ రైజర్‌లో భారత రక్షణ శాఖకు చెందిన సీనియర్ అధికారులు, మాజీ ఉన్నతాధికారులు, @TelanganaDGP సీవీ ఆనంద్ గారు, @DRDO_Indiabdl, @bharat_dynamics, @MidhaniLtd, @HALHQBLR సంస్థల ప్రతినిధులు, @USAndHyderabad లారా విలియమ్స్ గారు పాల్గొన్నారు. ✅అలాగే, @BharatForgeLtd సీఎండీ బాబా ఎన్. కల్యాణి గారు, @SkyrootA సీఈఓ పవన్ కుమార్ చందన గారు, డీఆర్‌డీఓ మాజీ చైర్మన్ డాక్టర్ @g_satheeshreddy గారు, @LockheedMartin హెడ్ మైకెల్ ఫెర్నాండెజ్ గారు, @larsentoubro ఇంజనీరింగ్ సిస్టమ్స్ (ఎస్పీవీ) అరుణ్ రాంచందాని గారు, @DhruvaSpace కో-ఫౌండర్ సంజయ్ నెక్కంటి గారు, @SAFRAN సీఈఓ జితేంద్ర గవాంకర్ గారు, ఎయిర్‌బస్ డిఫెన్స్ స్పేస్ ప్రెసిడెంట్ వెంకట్ కట్కూరి గారితో పాటు భారత రక్షణ రంగ ప్రముఖులు పాల్గొన్నారు. #RakshaExpo2026 #Aerospace #Defense #Space — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) October 24, 2026

The move is closely tied to the state’s larger economic goal. Under the ‘Telangana Rising: Vision 2047 plan’, the government wants Telangana to become a USD 1 trillion economy by 2034 and a USD 3 trillion economy by 2047; CM Reddy said defence manufacturing and aerospace will be key pillars of that growth strategy.

Policy 2.0 to attract investment

Reddy announced the upcoming policy at the curtain-raiser event for Raksha Expo 2026 in Hyderabad. He said Aerospace and Defence Policy 2.0 is intended to attract fresh investment, strengthen defence research and position Hyderabad as a leading centre for the sector.

The policy will be aligned with the state’s long-term Telangana Rising Vision 2047. The Chief Minister said the government’s aim is to make Telangana the country’s largest industrial zone for defence manufacturing and allied sectors, rather than merely a location for individual defence projects.

He also sought to reassure investors on policy continuity. “Although political differences exist, there is complete consensus when it comes to investments and development,” Reddy said, adding that the state had a clear development policy and the resources needed to support industry.

Hyderabad’s defence ecosystem

Hyderabad already hosts a cluster of defence research institutions and strategic facilities linked to the Indian Army and Indian Air Force (IAF). The Chief Minister said this existing base gives the state an advantage in attracting more research, manufacturing and supply-chain investment.

He also pointed to Telangana’s role in naval programmes despite the state being landlocked. Reddy said a Very Low Frequency naval radar station is being built in the Damagundam Reserve Forest in Vikarabad district, underlining the state’s contribution to the Indian Navy.

Representatives from DRDO, HAL, BDL, Midhani, the Tata Group, Airbus, Skyroot, Lockheed Martin and Bharat Forge attended the curtain-raiser event, reflecting the mix of public-sector units, global companies and private manufacturers present in the state’s defence ecosystem.

Raksha Expo as investment platform

Raksha Expo will be held as a dedicated aerospace and defence showcase within the Invest Telangana Global Summit, scheduled from December 7 to 9 at Bharat Future City in Hyderabad. The government positions the event as a platform to connect global original equipment manufacturers with MSMEs, startups, defence officials and technology experts.

Reddy said the expo is expected to encourage collaboration between large defence companies and smaller suppliers. He invited industry representatives, senior defence and security officials, experts and startups to bring forward innovative ideas and advanced technologies.

The Chief Minister also urged investors to expand their planned commitments in Telangana. “I am there to interact with any investor. I am there to resolve your problems. I will become your brand ambassador in Telangana to make it a reality,” he said.

Talent pipeline for defence jobs

The state government is also linking its defence push to skilling. Reddy cited institutions such as the IITs, IIITs, NITs, ISB and BITS, along with Young India Skills University, upgraded ITIs and incubators, as part of the talent base needed for advanced manufacturing.

The emphasis on skills is significant because aerospace and defence manufacturing requires specialised engineers, technicians, cybersecurity professionals and workers trained in precision production. The government hopes a stronger talent pipeline will make Telangana more attractive to companies setting up research centres and factories.

From importer to exporter

CM Reddy framed the state’s defence ambition within a national goal of self-reliance. He said India must move from importing weapons and defence technology to becoming self-reliant, and eventually a major defence exporter.

“My vision is to see India as a defence super power,” he said. “India must rise from importer of war technology and weapons to becoming self-reliant. After we become self-reliant, we must transform into a leading defence exporter.”

He argued that defence capability is not only about war, but also about deterrence and peace. “Weapons are needed not only for war, but for peace, as deterrence is leveraged to prevent war,” Reddy said.

Industry signals bigger plans

Bharat Forge chairman Baba Kalyani said the company has been manufacturing missiles in Hyderabad for nearly 12 to 14 years and is now considering larger investments in Telangana. His statement shows that established private defence manufacturers see scope to expand beyond their existing facilities in the state.

Telangana government has promised support on incentives, approvals and land, while positioning defence and aerospace as central to its push to raise the state’s share of national GDP from 5% to 10% by 2047.