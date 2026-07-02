Tamil Nadu has launched an intensified push to become a major defence and aerospace manufacturing hub, inviting industry, startups and Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to participate in what the state sees as a Rs 3 lakh crore domestic defence-production opportunity by 2029. The state government officials said that Tamil Nadu is building the infrastructure, testing facilities and funding ecosystems needed to attract investment and scale indigenous defence capabilities.

“The Centre has identified Tamil Nadu as one of the key partners in India’s defence manufacturing ecosystem,” D Karthikeyan, Chairman and Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO), told delegates at the CII TN DEF X Conclave 2026. “We invite industries, startups and MSMEs to tap into the projected Rs 3 lakh crore defence production opportunity in India by 2029.”

Karthikeyan said the state government is working closely with the Ministry of Defence, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and private industry to develop domestic capabilities and that Tamil Nadu is putting in place both hard infrastructure and enabling policy measures to encourage participation.

Up to Rs 25 crore per deal: TIDCO’s Rs 100 crore Defence VC Fund is Open for Business

TIDCO has set up a Rs 100 crore venture capital fund to back defence and aerospace innovators. “The fund has already invested in two companies and has nearly 40 applications currently under evaluation,” Karthikeyan said. He added that individual investments of up to Rs 25 crore can be made under the fund, signalling concrete financial support for promising startups and MSMEs.

🚀 TIDCO powers Tamil Nadu's Defence Manufacturing journey at CII TN DEF X Conclave 2026! TIDCO supported and participated in the CII TN DEF X Conclave 2026, themed "Powering Tamil Nadu's Defence Manufacturing Future," held on 30th June 2026 in Chennai. Dr. D. Karthikeyan, IAS,… pic.twitter.com/P7yBjO4qDz — TIDCO (@TIDCO_1965) June 30, 2026

From Rs 38,000 crore to Rs 50,000 crore exports: Tamil Nadu positions for Defence & Space Boom

V Vinayagam, Senior Vice President, TIDCO, outlined Tamil Nadu’s broader aspirations to capitalise on India’s expanding defence sector, which the state projects will reach Rs 3 lakh crore in production and Rs 50,000 crore in exports by 2029. “India’s defence exports have already crossed Rs 38,000 crore,” he noted, pointing to rising national momentum. He also cited the scale of the Union Defence Budget—Rs 6.81 lakh crore for 2025–26—as an enabling backdrop for private and public investment.

Space ambitions add another dimension to the opportunity. The govt officials highlighted the upcoming Kulasekarapattinam Spaceport—ISRO’s second launch facility—together with a planned space industrial park, satellite assembly, integration and testing (AIT) facilities and a propellants park. “The State could secure nearly $15 billion of the global space manufacturing opportunity,” Vinayagam said, describing the potential commercial payoff from space-sector investments.

Tamil Nadu already hosts a substantial defence and aerospace ecosystem. The state is home to five Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs), more than 700 aerospace and defence component suppliers, over 300 defence companies and multiple Army, Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard establishments, officials noted.

State planners are expanding beyond the established five corridor nodes—Chennai, Hosur, Coimbatore, Salem and Tiruchirappalli—by promoting Madurai and Thoothukudi as emerging growth centres.

Each node is being positioned with sector-specific strengths:

Chennai: Avionics, radar systems and shipbuilding.

Avionics, radar systems and shipbuilding. Hosur: Aircraft maintenance and aero-engines.

Aircraft maintenance and aero-engines. Coimbatore : Maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) and precision manufacturing.

: Maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) and precision manufacturing. Salem : Heavy engineering and ammunition.

: Heavy engineering and ammunition. Tiruchirappalli: Fabrication and electronics.

Fabrication and electronics. Thoothukudi: Envisioned as the state’s space manufacturing hub.

New defence parks and shared facilities: Tamil Nadu lowers entry barriers for MSMEs

To support scaling and lower entry barriers for MSMEs, the state is developing specialised industrial parks and common infrastructure across sectors. Notable projects include the Varapatti Defence Industrial Park, Sulur Aerospace Park, Space Industrial Park, Propellants Park at Thoothukudi and the Aero Hub at Vallam Vadagal.

Tamil Nadu is also investing in shared facilities to provide MSMEs and smaller firms with access to advanced equipment and engineering capabilities. The Rs 100-crore Trichy Engineering and Technology Cluster (TREAT) will offer advanced manufacturing equipment on a pay-per-use basis. In Coimbatore, the state is establishing a Rs 400-crore TN ENGINE Centre in partnership with Tata Technologies to provide design, simulation and engineering validation services.

Through these investments in parks, testing facilities, funding and shared infrastructure, Tamil Nadu is creating an environment where companies can enter complex defence and space supply chains with lower risk and capital requirement. “We invite industries, startups and MSMEs to tap into this opportunity,” Karthikeyan reiterated, framing Tamil Nadu as a willing and prepared partner for both domestic and global firms looking to participate in India’s defence and space manufacturing renaissance.