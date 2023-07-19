Strengthening Bilateral Ties: 3rd Working Group Meeting on Indian-Russian Military Cooperation

The 3rd meeting of the Working Group on Military Cooperation of the Indian-Russian Intergovernmental Commission on Military and Military-Technical Cooperation explored new avenues for collaboration under the framework of their bilateral defence cooperation mechanism.

The meeting took place from July 18 – 19 2023 at the prestigious Manekshaw Centre in New Delhi and was co-chaired by Lt Gen Johnson P Mathew, the Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to Chairman Chiefs of Staff Committee (CISC), HQ – IDS, and Lt Gen Dylevsky Igor Nikolaevich, the Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

Photo credit: Ministry of Defence

The primary focus of the discussions revolved around bolstering the existing defence engagements between India and Russia.

About the Working Group

Designed to advance defence cooperation between the two nations, the Working Group serves as a pivotal platform for regular strategic and operational-level dialogues between the Headquarters of Integrated Defence Staff and the Main Directorate of International Military Cooperation of the Ministry of Defence, Russian Federation.

Photo credit: Ministry of Defence

During the meeting, both sides reflected on the success of their ongoing defence initiatives and emphasized the importance of nurturing these partnerships to foster mutual growth and security. They also delved into innovative ideas to expand their cooperation, aiming to strengthen the long-standing friendship that has characterized their relationship.

Photo credit: Ministry of Defence

According to an official statement issued by the Ministry of Defence the meeting further solidified the commitment of India and Russia to collaborate in the field of defence and military-technical cooperation. The strategic discussions paved the way for effective joint exercises, shared knowledge, and technology transfers, ensuring that both nations remain at the forefront of military advancements.

As the two countries look to the future, the spirit of collaboration and mutual respect between them is poised to create a robust and formidable alliance. The 3rd Working Group meeting signifies their unwavering dedication to enhancing military ties and working together as trusted partners.

Through open and productive discussions, they reaffirmed their commitment to fortify their defence cooperation and stand together as stalwart allies. As they continue to move ahead, India and Russia are set to unlock new opportunities for growth and progress in the realm of military and military-technical cooperation.