India is set to achieve a major milestone in defence manufacturing as the Indian Air Force is expected to receive its first Made-in-India C295 military transport aircraft in Vadodara in September this year, marking the country’s first military aircraft to be produced by the private sector under the government’s ambitious Make in India programme.

Built through the partnership between Airbus and Tata Advanced Systems Limited, the aircraft is expected to significantly enhance India’s tactical airlift capabilities while reshaping the country’s defence manufacturing ecosystem.

What makes the C295 important for the IAF?

The C295 is a medium tactical transport aircraft designed for troop movement, cargo transport and multi-role military operations. According to The Indian Express report, it can carry up to 9 tonnes of payload or 71 fully equipped soldiers, giving the Air Force greater flexibility in rapidly moving personnel and military equipment across difficult terrains.

The aircraft has a maximum cruise speed of 260 knots, or roughly 480 kmph, allowing faster deployment during operational and humanitarian missions.

One of its biggest operational advantages is its ability to take off and land on short, unpaved and semi-prepared airstrips, including sandy, grassy and rough surfaces, making it particularly useful for missions in border areas, remote regions and forward military bases.

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Built for high-altitude and combat support missions

Powered by two Pratt & Whitney turboprop engines, the C295 can operate at altitudes of up to 30,000 feet. The aircraft is also equipped for air-to-air refuelling operations, enabling it to support both fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters during extended missions.

These capabilities make it highly suited for India’s operational requirements in challenging environments such as Ladakh, the Northeast and island territories.

Replacing a 60-year-old fleet

The induction is particularly significant as the C295 will gradually replace the ageing Avro transport aircraft fleet, which the Indian Air Force has been operating since the 1960s. The new fleet is expected to substantially improve the IAF’s logistical strength by enhancing its ability to transport troops, ammunition and critical supplies across the country.

Currently, the Air Force also operates aircraft such as the Lockheed Martin C-130J Super Hercules for medium tactical transport and the Boeing C-17 Globemaster III for heavy-lift missions.

First private sector military aircraft manufacturing programme

The project carries importance beyond military operations as it marks India’s first-ever private sector military aircraft production programme. In October 2024, the Airbus-Tata Final Assembly Line (FAL) in Vadodara, inaugurated it and became the country’s first private-sector assembly facility for military aircraft.

Out of the total order, 40 aircraft will be manufactured in India and delivered between 2026 and 2031. Until now, military aircraft manufacturing in India was largely dominated by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, making this programme a major structural shift for the defence industry.

India moving towards near-complete indigenous production

While major systems like engines and avionics are currently sourced from US firms Pratt & Whitney and Collins Aerospace, Airbus is transferring manufacturing technology for most other components to Tata Advanced Systems. The long-term goal is to make 95% of the aircraft indigenous within the next few years.

The aircraft will also integrate several Indian-made defence systems. Bharat Electronics Limited will supply indigenous radar warning receivers and missile approach warning systems, while Bharat Dynamics Limited will provide the countermeasure dispensing system.

Massive boost for India’s aerospace industry

The C295 airframe consists of more than 14,000 individual components, with Tata expected to industrialise nearly 3,500 parts annually as domestic manufacturing scales up. Officials expect the 32nd aircraft, scheduled for delivery in early 2029, to be an almost fully Indian-built C295.

Beyond strengthening military preparedness, the programme is expected to create thousands of high-skilled jobs, boost India’s aerospace supply chain and position the country as a serious manufacturing hub in the global defence sector.