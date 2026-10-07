India’s defence manufacturing opportunity is spreading beyond the companies that build the final fighter aircraft, missiles, helicopters and warships. The latest order data shows a growing layer of specialised suppliers benefiting from demand for the electronics, radar systems, simulators, weapons components and aerostructures that sit inside larger military programmes, Elara Securities said in its October report.

Adjusted defence order inflows among major capital goods companies, excluding Larsen & Toubro, rose 19% year-on-year to Rs 8,600 crore in Q2FY27, even as overall capital goods order inflows declined 10% year-on-year. Elara Securities said the defence order flow was led by buoyancy in defence electronics.

That makes the composition of these orders as important as their headline value. The Q2 disclosures show money moving across several layers of the defence manufacturing chain – from large system integrators such as Bharat Electronics to specialist radar and electronics suppliers such as Astra Microwave and Data Patterns.

Defence electronics emerges as the biggest order pool

According to the brokerage firm, one of the clearest signals from the quarter is the breadth of demand for defence electronics. Bharat Electronics received two major sets of orders from the Ministry of Defence worth Rs 730 crore and Rs 541 crore, respectively. The first basket covered communication equipment, radar, avionics, tank subsystems, electro-optics, cyber security, perimeter security, medical electronics, EVMs, jammers, batteries, spares and services.

The second covered communication equipment, electro-optics, ammunition fuzes, Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) systems, spares and services. Together, these two disclosed orders amount to Rs 1,271 crore.

The significance is less about any one contract and more about the range of technologies being procured. The orders span communications, sensing, electronic warfare-related equipment, security systems and battlefield electronics, showing how defence modernisation creates demand across multiple technology categories rather than just finished platforms.

Radar is becoming a business in its own right

The order data also notes the role of specialised radar suppliers. Astra Microwave received an order worth Rs 2,205.2 crore from Hindustan Aeronautics for the procurement of 122 AAAUs and 121 interface frames for the Uttam Radar programme.

Meanwhile, Data Patterns received an order worth Rs 585.8 crore from Bharat Electronics for radar electronics. Taken together, the two orders are worth nearly Rs 2,800 crore.

This shows how a major defence programme can create a chain of orders well beyond the company responsible for the final system. Radar programmes require a range of electronics and associated equipment, creating room for specialised suppliers alongside the larger defence manufacturers.

The brokerage firm’s Q2 order data provides a different way of looking at India’s defence industrial base: the value of a programme does not necessarily remain with the final platform maker.

Bharat Dynamics received an Rs 810.8 crore order from the Indian Air Force for the supply of Satellite Smart Anti-Airfield Weapons, or SAT-SAAW, along with associated equipment.

The contract provides a window into another segment of the defence manufacturing chain – weapon systems designed for specific operational requirements.

While electronics orders dominated several of the disclosed contracts, the BDL order shows that the Q2 pipeline also included direct demand for specialised weapons.

That distinction matters for investors tracking the defence sector. The Rs 8,600 crore adjusted order inflow is not a single pool of money going towards one type of platform. It is distributed across different technologies and applications.

Simulators show defence spending moving beyond hardware

Another notable part of the Q2 order mix was training and simulation. Zen Technologies received an Rs 295 crore order from the Ministry of Defence for simulators. It also received an Rs 177.5 crore order for the upgradation and integration of tank and crew gunnery simulators. The two orders together amount to Rs 472.5 crore.

For the defence industry, simulation represents a different type of opportunity from traditional platform manufacturing. The requirement is linked to training and operational preparedness rather than the production of another physical combat platform.

The presence of such contracts in the Q2 order data shows that defence modernisation can generate business across supporting technologies as well as frontline equipment.

Even helicopter programmes are creating supplier orders

The supply-chain effect is also visible in aerospace manufacturing. BEML received an Rs 184.3 crore order from HAL for the manufacture and supply of Light Combat Helicopter fuselage aerostructures.

Here, the order sits one step below the final helicopter. BEML is supplying a major structural component to HAL, illustrating how platform programmes can create business for companies that do not themselves manufacture the complete aircraft.

This is an important feature of the emerging defence manufacturing ecosystem. As domestic production expands, the economic value of a large defence programme can be distributed among integrators, subsystem manufacturers, component suppliers and specialised engineering companies.

Q2 order book tells a bigger story

The disclosed defence-related orders in Elara’s Q2 table include BEL’s Rs 1,271 crore of orders, Astra Microwave’s Rs 2,205.2 crore Uttam Radar order, Data Patterns’ Rs 585.8 crore radar electronics order, BDL’s Rs 810.8 crore SAT-SAAW contract, Zen Technologies’ Rs 472.5 crore of simulator orders and BEML’s Rs 184.3 crore helicopter-structure order. Centum Electronics also received a Rs 30.5 crore order for the design, development and delivery of electronic systems to a global OEM customer.

These disclosed examples alone add up to more than Rs 5,560 crore, although they should not be treated as the entire Rs 8,600 crore defence inflow. The Rs 8,600 crore figure is Elara’s adjusted defence order-inflow estimate for major capital goods companies excluding L&T, while the individual contracts represent selected disclosed orders during the quarter.

The bigger order mix suggests that India’s defence manufacturing opportunity is becoming increasingly layered.

A fighter aircraft programme, for instance, can generate demand not only for the aircraft manufacturer but also for radar systems, avionics, communications equipment, electronic systems and structural components. A weapons programme can similarly create demand for electronics, interfaces, components and associated equipment.

What this means for India’s defence industry

The Q2 numbers also show why looking only at the biggest defence companies can miss part of the investment story.

Elara expects adjusted defence order inflows to remain supported by electronics, while its Q2FY27 estimates point to double-digit revenue growth across several defence companies. But the more interesting signal from the order table is the breadth of companies participating in the manufacturing chain – from large public-sector system integrators to private-sector specialists in radar, electronics, simulation and aerospace structures.

India does not have to manufacture an entire aircraft, missile or radar system within a single company for the economic benefits of a defence order to spread domestically. The Q2 order disclosures show how contracts can filter through several layers of the industrial base.