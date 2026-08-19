In another major push to reduce dependence on foreign suppliers, the Department of Defence Production (DDP) has notified the sixth Positive Indigenisation List (PIL), placing an eventual import ban on 405 strategically important items with an estimated business potential of Rs 3,070 crore. Once these items are successfully developed in India, they will have to be procured only from domestic industry.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the move will “expand opportunities for Indian industry, strengthen the domestic defence manufacturing ecosystem, promote investment and innovation, and help reduce dependence on imports.”

Unlike earlier lists that largely focused on complete platforms, the sixth list goes deeper into the supply chain. It targets the critical layer of spares, sub-assemblies, components and raw materials that keep aircraft, tanks, warships and missile systems operational.

Items such as line replaceable units, sub-systems and specialised materials for platforms including the Su-30MKI, T-90, Advanced Light Helicopter and various warships will now have to be indigenised and sourced from Indian manufacturers.

In yet another major step to promote Aatmanirbharta in defence manufacturing, Department of Defence Production has notified the sixth Positive Indigenisation List comprising 405 strategically important items – 16 of Indian Coast Guard and 389 of DPSUs – with an estimated business… — रक्षा मंत्री कार्यालय/ RMO India (@DefenceMinIndia) August 18, 2026

What is a Positive Indigenisation List?

A Positive Indigenisation List (PIL) is a government-notified list of defence items that must be sourced from Indian manufacturers once they are successfully developed and qualified domestically. Instead of allowing open imports for these items, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) sets a timeline for Indian industry to develop them, and after that date, defence buyers such as DPSUs and the services are required to procure them from Indian vendors.

PILs are part of the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ push in defence. They send a clear signal to industry about what needs to be made in India, reduce uncertainty for investors and create a predictable demand pipeline for domestic firms, including MSMEs and start-ups.

The sixth Positive Indigenisation List covers 405 defence items across air, land, naval and electronics domains. It includes components for aircraft such as ALH, LUH, Su-30MKI, Tejas and the AL-31FP engine; armoured platforms like T-72, T-90 and BMP-II; warship-related items and missile systems including Konkurs-M, Invar and MRSAM; and defence electronics such as radars, sonars, fire-control systems, satellite communication systems and HEAT ammunition. Each item has an indicative indigenisation timeline, after which procurement will be routed through Indian industry.

What is on the list? Platforms, subsystems and spares

The sixth Positive Indigenisation List (PIL) covers 405 strategically important defence items—spanning line replaceable units (LRUs), sub-systems, sub-assemblies, spares, components and raw materials—across air, land, naval and electronics platforms. Of these, 16 items relate to the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and 389 to Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs), signalling a broad-based push across services and public-sector production lines.

All 405 items, along with their indicative indigenisation timelines, have been uploaded to the SRIJAN Defence Portal (srijandefence.gov.in), the dedicated online platform launched by the Department of Defence Production (DDP) in August 2020. SRIJAN connects DPSUs and Service Headquarters with Indian industry—including MSMEs and start-ups—by allowing defence organisations to publish lists of items they want indigenised, while companies can express interest, seek clarifications and pitch their capabilities.

Since its launch, the portal has facilitated the offer of more than 33,000 defence items for indigenisation up to June 2026, including 5,012 items notified under the first five PILs. With the sixth PIL now live on SRIJAN, the portal gives industry a single, authoritative source for what needs to be developed, by whom and by when, helping align domestic manufacturers with the defence sector’s indigenisation priorities.

ALSO READ BEML bags over Rs 184 crore HAL order for LCH fuselage structures

How this Rs 3,070 crore opportunity will be executed

DPSUs and the ICG will pursue indigenisation through multiple routes, including the ‘Make’ procedure and in-house development, with active participation from domestic industry—especially Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and start-ups. This approach is designed to deepen the vendor base, encourage technology absorption and create a sustainable supply chain for critical defence items.

The structure also aligns with the broader policy intent behind Positive Indigenisation Lists: once an item is successfully developed in India, future procurement is mandated from domestic sources, thereby converting import spend into domestic business.

Why this list matters for industry and national security?

The latest PIL focuses on important defence items such as fighter jet engines, tank systems, naval electronics and anti-tank ammunition. By adding these products to the list, the government is trying to create more opportunities for Indian defence companies and MSMEs to supply equipment for specific military platforms. This gives manufacturers greater clarity and encourages them to invest in new technology, testing and production facilities.

The move could also help India build stronger and more reliable defence supply chains. Producing critical parts and equipment within the country can reduce dependence on imports and minimise the impact of disruptions in global supplies. As Defence Minister said, the initiative aims to strengthen India’s defence manufacturing base, encourage innovation and reduce imports. The Rs 3,070 crore sixth PIL is expected to support this push towards greater self-reliance.

Key challenges in Positive Indigenisation List

While PILs create a strong policy push, they also come with implementation challenges, according to Srijan portal. First, developing complex sub-systems, LRUs and raw materials to military-grade standards requires significant R&D, testing infrastructure and certification, which can be time-consuming and capital-intensive, especially for MSMEs. Second, ensuring that indigenised items meet reliability and safety norms without delaying operational readiness is a constant balancing act for DPSUs and the services.

Third, there is the risk of supply bottlenecks if domestic capacity does not scale fast enough to meet demand, or if quality issues emerge in early batches. Finally, global supply chains for certain raw materials and specialised components remain concentrated in a few countries, so complete import substitution may take time even with strong policy support. The success of the PIL approach will depend on how well the government, DPSUs and private industry coordinate on technology transfer, funding, testing and long-term procurement commitments.