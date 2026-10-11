India’s aerospace and defence sector is expected to report healthy growth in the September quarter, but the improvement in revenue may not translate uniformly into higher margins across companies. According to Kotak Institutional Equities’ October 4 report, the mix of products manufactured, the pace of project execution and the utilisation of production capacity will remain key determinants of profitability.

In its second-quarter FY27 preview, the brokerage expects Bharat Electronics (BEL), Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) and Solar Industries to deliver healthy growth, supported by defence programme execution and platform deliveries. Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (MDL) and Cochin Shipyard (CSL), meanwhile, face different margin dynamics because of their dependence on project mix and the timing of major order awards.

The distinction is particularly relevant for precision-engineering companies INDO-MIM and Aequs, where the contribution from individual business segments and the pace of capacity ramp-up are expected to influence quarterly profitability.

INDO-MIM: Defence and medical segments hold the key to margins

Kotak expects INDO-MIM to report a 3% sequential increase in revenue in Q2 FY27, driven by growth in metal injection moulding (MIM), casting and machining.

The brokerage estimates revenue of Rs 12.5 billion for the quarter. However, it expects EBITDA margin to decline to around 30% from 33.4% in the June quarter, a sequential contraction of approximately 340 basis points.

Kotak said quarterly margin variations at INDO-MIM are a function of product mix, making the contribution of its defence and medical segments an important factor to monitor.

The brokerage also identified growth in the US defence business and casting subsidiaries as key variables for the quarter.

The estimates illustrate why revenue growth alone may not adequately reflect a manufacturer’s performance. Even when sales increase, the overall margin can change depending on the relative contribution of products and business segments with different profitability profiles.

For INDO-MIM, the contribution from defence and medical products will therefore be important in assessing whether growth translates into stronger operating profitability.

Aequs: Aerospace growth and consumer utilisation in focus

Aequs is expected to report stronger revenue growth, led by aerospace manufacturing and a sharp ramp-up in its consumer business.

Kotak estimates Q2 FY27 revenue growth of 56.3% year-on-year to Rs 4.4 billion. It expects aerospace revenue to grow 40% and consumer revenue to increase 258%.

Despite the projected growth, profitability remains an important monitorable. The brokerage estimates an EBITDA margin of 5.6%, up from 3.7% in the June quarter, reflecting an improvement of around 190 basis points sequentially.

Kotak attributes the expected improvement to operating leverage, higher utilisation and a reduction in losses, alongside a sequential improvement in the consumer segment’s EBITDA margin.

Consumer capacity utilisation, which stood at 22% in the previous quarter, will be particularly important. Higher utilisation can help a manufacturer absorb fixed costs across a larger production base, although the pace of improvement depends on actual demand and production ramp-up.

The brokerage also identified aerospace order inflows and the order book, particularly in connection with the Safran wheels order, as key areas of investor focus.

Aequs demonstrates the difference between rapid revenue expansion and margin recovery. Its projected growth is strong, but the extent to which higher volumes improve profitability will depend on capacity utilisation and the performance of its consumer business.

BEL: Product mix influences quarterly profitability

Kotak expects BEL to report a 16% year-on-year increase in Q2 FY27 revenue to Rs 67.2 billion.

The brokerage estimates EBITDA at Rs 19.4 billion, up 14.1% year-on-year, while adjusted profit after tax is projected to rise 14.1% to Rs 14.6 billion.

BEL’s EBITDA margin is estimated at 28.9%, compared with 29.4% in the year-ago quarter. On a sequential basis, however, the margin is expected to improve from 25% in Q1 FY27.

Kotak noted that quarterly variations in BEL’s margins are a function of product mix.

The brokerage also estimated order inflows of Rs 34 billion during the September quarter, down 38% year-on-year, attributing the decline to an unfavourable comparison with the previous year’s base.

The combination of projected revenue growth and lower year-on-year margins highlights why order execution and sales growth need to be assessed alongside the profitability of the business being delivered.

HAL: Deliveries and product mix shape earnings

HAL is expected to report a 14% year-on-year increase in Q2 FY27 revenue to Rs 75.6 billion, according to Kotak.

The brokerage estimates EBITDA at Rs 19.8 billion, up 26.8% year-on-year, and adjusted profit after tax at Rs 19.3 billion, an increase of 15.2%.

Its projected EBITDA margin stands at 26.1%, compared with 23.5% in the year-ago quarter. Sequentially, however, the margin is expected to moderate from 27.7% in Q1 FY27.

Kotak said HAL’s September handovers of two Tejas full operational clearance trainers, three HTT-40 trainers and four Dhruv NG helicopters would support second-quarter revenue.

The brokerage also identified the pace of Tejas Mk1A execution, availability of General Electric engines and the resolution of integration issues as important factors to monitor.

The estimates suggest that even when deliveries and earnings are expected to grow, quarterly margins can move differently depending on the composition of revenue and the stage of execution.

Solar Industries: Defence revenue expected to drive growth

Solar Industries is expected to report a 47.3% year-on-year increase in Q2 FY27 revenue to Rs 30.7 billion, Kotak estimates.

The brokerage projects EBITDA of Rs 8.5 billion, up 54.6%, and adjusted profit after tax of Rs 7.6 billion, an increase of 54.6%. It expects growth in the defence segment to reach 120% year-on-year, alongside some normalisation in growth in the explosives business.

Kotak estimates an EBITDA margin of approximately 27.8% for the quarter, compared with 27.7% in the year-ago period. The brokerage’s outlook points to strong earnings growth while assuming broadly stable margins.

The expected contribution from defence products is therefore a key factor in the company’s projected performance, alongside developments in its explosives business.

Shipbuilders: Project mix remains critical

For MDL and CSL, Kotak expects different revenue and margin trajectories because of their project portfolios and execution schedules.

MDL’s Q2 FY27 revenue is projected to remain broadly flat year-on-year at Rs 29.5 billion. The brokerage expects EBITDA margin of around 16.1%, with execution led by P17A frigates, P15B destroyers and an ONGC order.

Kotak said the company’s declining order book remained a concern. It also identified the timely award of major programmes, including the Project 75(I) submarine programme, as important to future growth.

CSL, in contrast, is expected to report an 11.4% year-on-year increase in revenue to Rs 10.6 billion, supported by higher execution of anti-submarine warfare corvette and next-generation missile vessel projects, alongside steady ship-repair activity.

The brokerage estimates CSL’s EBITDA margin at 16.7%, down from 17.3% in the preceding quarter, reflecting a higher share of lower-margin shipbuilding revenue in the mix.

It also highlighted the timely award of the approximately Rs 50 billion survey vessel order and the medium-term Rs 320 billion Landing Platform Dock opportunity as important drivers of future order inflows and growth visibility.

The two shipbuilders illustrate how the composition and timing of contracts can affect profitability even when revenue trends differ. Project execution, the mix of shipbuilding and repair work, and the arrival of new orders all influence the outlook.

Why the distinction matters for defence manufacturers

Kotak’s estimates show that the defence sector’s growth story is not uniform across companies. BEL and HAL are expected to record healthy revenue growth, Solar Industries is projected to benefit from a sharp increase in defence revenue, and Aequs is expected to grow rapidly as aerospace and consumer operations expand.

At the same time, INDO-MIM’s margins are expected to depend on the contribution from defence and medical products, while MDL and CSL face project-mix considerations and the need for timely order awards.

The brokerage also noted that defence capital expenditure had grown 37% year-on-year during the first five months of FY27, while Acceptance of Necessity approvals exceeded Rs 1.6 lakh crore in the year to date. Cumulative approvals since FY24 had crossed Rs 18 lakh crore.

However, procurement approvals do not immediately translate into signed contracts or recognised revenue. Kotak identified timely Cabinet Committee on Security clearances for programmes such as QRSAM, Project 75(I) submarines and Next Generation Corvettes as important for converting the pipeline into orders and supporting growth in FY29.