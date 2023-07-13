scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

PM Modi lands in Paris for landmark France trip

all eyes on Bastille Day celebrations, Rafale deal

Written by Breaking News Desk
Updated:
Narendra Modi, Narendra Modi news, Modi news, Modi in Paris, France, Pm Modi, Rafale, Bastille Day, Bastille Day 2023, Modi breaking news
PM Modi's schedule for next 48 hours is packed with State Dinner, bilateral talks, defence deals and other big-ticket events. (Photo: PMO/Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has landed in Paris for his two-day official visit of France. He will be participating in this year’s Bastille Day parade as the Chief Guest. Rafale deal and other key bilateral discussions are on agenda. PM Modi will also meet the Indian diaspora in Paris at an event. Modi is attending the iconic parade on the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron.

Earlier in the day, Rajnath Singh-led Ministry of Defence approved the purchase of additional 26 Rafale fighter jets. Modi was received by his French counterpart in Paris. French PM Elisabeth Borne welcomed PM Modi at Paris’ Orly Airport with a ceremonial ceremony. This is the second time that an Indian PM will take part in the Bastille Day parade. Earlier, then PM Dr Manmohan Singh attended the parade on the invitation of Nicolas Sarkozy.

Also Read

This is breaking news

More Stories on
France
Narendra Modi

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 13-07-2023 at 15:56 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS