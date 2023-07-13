Prime Minister Narendra Modi has landed in Paris for his two-day official visit of France. He will be participating in this year’s Bastille Day parade as the Chief Guest. Rafale deal and other key bilateral discussions are on agenda. PM Modi will also meet the Indian diaspora in Paris at an event. Modi is attending the iconic parade on the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron.

Earlier in the day, Rajnath Singh-led Ministry of Defence approved the purchase of additional 26 Rafale fighter jets. Modi was received by his French counterpart in Paris. French PM Elisabeth Borne welcomed PM Modi at Paris’ Orly Airport with a ceremonial ceremony. This is the second time that an Indian PM will take part in the Bastille Day parade. Earlier, then PM Dr Manmohan Singh attended the parade on the invitation of Nicolas Sarkozy.

