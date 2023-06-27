Powerful Diplomatic Engagement: NSA Ajit Doval fortifies alliance with Oman

To further strengthen strategic cooperation and security ties between India and Oman, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval was on a one day visit to the Gulf nation.

During his visit, India’s National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval had a productive series of meetings in Oman. He called on His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, delivering a personal message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which highlights the warm and friendly relations between India and Oman. Additionally, the NSA held wide-ranging discussions with General Sultan bin Mohammed Al Nomani, Minister of the Royal Office, and Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, Foreign Minister of Oman. The two sides reviewed the multifaceted bilateral relations between the two countries.

This increased high-level engagement underscores the importance of their partnership in West Asia. During his visit, he also engaged in talks with Omani counterparts on crucial areas such as defence, counter-terrorism, and maritime security cooperation. The collaboration between India and Oman, both maritime neighbours, ensures stability and safety in the Indian Ocean region. Their growing economic ties, with India being a major investor in Oman, further solidify their relationship.

Oman as special guest at G20 Summit

India’s invitation to Oman to participate in the G20 Summit reflects the value India places on their alliance.

Both countries had the 8th round of Strategic Dialogue in Delhi where Oman’s Secretary General of the National Security Council, Major General Idris Abdulrahman Al-Kindi led his delegation and India’s Deputy National Security Adviser Vikram Misri and his team were at the table for talks.

Regional Navy in West Asia

Additionally, the formation of a joint navy involving Oman, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE will have implications for regional security, geopolitical balance, and external powers’ interests in the region.