PM Modi leaves for South Africa to attend BRICS 2023, suspense remains on meeting with Xi Jinping

PM Modi attends 15th BRICS Summit in South Africa

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has left for South Africa today to participate in the 15th BRICS Summit. South African President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa had invited PM Modi for the summit in which world economies of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa are grouped together.

BRICS Summit will be held from August 22-24 and this will be PM Modi’s third visit marking the 30th anniversary of the diplomatic relationship between the two countries.

South Africa is hosting the BRICS meeting this year. “BRICS and Africa: Partnership for Mutually Accelerated Growth, Sustainable Development, and Inclusive Multilateralism,” is the topic of this year’s summit.

First published on: 22-08-2023 at 07:31 IST

