Prime Minister Narendra Modi has left for South Africa today to participate in the 15th BRICS Summit. South African President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa had invited PM Modi for the summit in which world economies of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa are grouped together.

PM Modi's departure statement ahead of his visit to South Africa and Greece | "I am visiting the Republic of South Africa from 22-24 August 2023 at the invitation Cyril Ramaphosa, President of South Africa, to attend the 15th BRICS Summit being held in Johannesburg

BRICS Summit will be held from August 22-24 and this will be PM Modi’s third visit marking the 30th anniversary of the diplomatic relationship between the two countries.

South Africa is hosting the BRICS meeting this year. “BRICS and Africa: Partnership for Mutually Accelerated Growth, Sustainable Development, and Inclusive Multilateralism,” is the topic of this year’s summit.