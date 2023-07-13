With Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s visit to Paris, the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) has given its approval for the procurement of 26 Rafale-M fighters and three additional Scorpene submarines for the Indian Navy. This decision marks a significant step in strengthening India’s naval capabilities.

The approval encompasses 22 fighter jets and four trainers, highlighting the government’s commitment to enhancing the Indian Navy’s aviation fleet. Additionally, the DAC’s endorsement of three Scorpene Class Submarines underscores the importance of bolstering India’s underwater and anti-submarine warfare capabilities.

Also Read Will it be Rafale M for the Indian Navy? Announcement expected next month



Selection and Procurement Process:

The selection of Rafale-M fighters from Dassault Aviation follows a meticulous evaluation process, during which the Navy extensively assessed the aircraft’s performance at its shore-based test facility in Goa. The common spares and support with the existing Rafale fleet operated by the Indian Air Force (IAF) further cemented the Rafale-M’s suitability for the Navy’s requirements.

Also Read Is Rafale M the final choice for the Indian Navy – Deal expected to be announced soon



As far as procurement process is concerned, the approval by DAC headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, is the first step. Once the announcement is made in Paris, it will be followed by an agreement on commercial terms, then the price negotiations will start and the final step will be a nod by the e Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS). Once that approval is given then the contract will be signed and the procurement will be through government to government route.

Also Read India’s submarine fleet set to strengthen with additional Kalvari Class Submarines



Scorpene Class Submarines

Furthermore, the decision to procure additional Scorpene submarines, to be built in collaboration with Naval Group at Mumbai’s Mazagon Dock Limited, is a significant move to address the need for increased submarine strength. As the country awaits the initiation of Project 75(I) and undertakes refits of the Kalvari-class submarines, the three new submarines will augment the Navy’s underwater capabilities.

Also Read India’s submarine fleet set to strengthen with additional Kalvari Class Submarines

These acquisitions reflect India’s commitment to modernizing its defense forces and strengthening its strategic partnerships. The signing of the contracts and subsequent implementation will pave the way for enhanced defense preparedness, thereby safeguarding the nation’s security interests.

The approval granted by the DAC serves as a testament to the government’s dedication to empowering the armed forces with cutting-edge equipment and technologies.