The Indian Air Force‘s Rs 1 lakh crore medium transport aircraft programme is shaping up as a contest between Embraer’s C-390 Millennium and Lockheed Martin’s C-130J-30. But the battle is about more than aircraft performance. Tata-Lockheed already has an Indian C-130J ecosystem, while Embraer is pitching Mahindra as the partner for a new supply-chain and MRO footprint.

The Indian Air Force’s proposed acquisition of 60 medium transport aircraft is turning into a closely watched contest between Brazil’s Embraer and US defence major Lockheed Martin, with Indian industrial groups Mahindra and Tata Advanced Systems anchoring the two propositions.

Embraer has confirmed that Mahindra will be its partner for the military transport programme and will offer the C-390 Millennium. Meanwhile, Lockheed Martin is working with Tata Advanced Systems to offer the C-130J-30 Super Hercules.

In August this year, the Ministry of Defence issued the tender for 60 aircraft, with recent reporting putting the programme at around Rs 1 lakh crore. The tender is intended to begin replacing the IAF’s ageing transport fleet.

But the most important part of this contest may not be the aircraft alone. Both teams are making an industrial pitch to India but from very different starting points.

Embraer wants India to become part of its global supply chain and MRO network as the C-390 fleet expands, ANI reported.

On the other hand, Tata-Lockheed can point to an ecosystem that already exists: 12 C-130Js operated by the IAF, C-130J components manufactured in Hyderabad, and a dedicated C-130J MRO facility being built near Bengaluru.

The 60-aircraft requirement

The MTA programme seeks 60 aircraft, with the possibility of a larger requirement. The RFP has been issued to Indian entities including Tata Advanced Systems, Mahindra Defence, Reliance Defence, Adani Defence and HAL.

The competition is not simply between two foreign manufacturers. The Indian partner is an integral part of the proposition.

C-390 Millennium Vs. C-130J-30

Embraer is pitching the C-390 Millennium as a replacement for the IAF’s ageing AN-32 fleet and as a platform that could help standardise its medium transport capability.

Embraer Defence & Security President and CEO Bosco Da Costa Junior told ANI that the company had demonstrated the aircraft in India in 2023 before selecting Mahindra as its military partner.

Lockheed Martin is offering the C-130J-30, an aircraft variant already familiar to the IAF.

Currently, India operates 12 C-130Js, according to Lockheed Martin. The company says the fleet has been used for missions ranging from tactical airlift to humanitarian assistance and operations in difficult environments.

Embraer’s performance pitch

Embraer has made performance a central part of its case. Da Costa told ANI that the C-390 can perform the missions of the C-130 while carrying more and flying faster and higher. He also cited Embraer’s fleet data showing 93% availability and 99% mission accomplishment. However, those figures are Embraer’s own claims.

Embraer has also pointed to the C-390’s operation from unpaved desert runways during a trial with the UAE Air Force.

However, Lockheed has presented its own performance case for the C-130J-30. The company has noted the aircraft’s ability to operate from short and austere runways and high-altitude airfields, as well as its existing IAF operational record.

Lockheed has also claimed that the C-130J-30 can carry 60% more passengers, 45% more fully combat-loaded paratroopers and 30% more litter positions for casualty evacuation than the C-390.

The bigger battle is on the ground

The bigger business question may be what each aircraft brings to India’s aerospace industry. Embraer says it wants India to become a supply-chain and MRO hub for the C-390 as its global fleet expands.

According to Da Costa, Embraer needs to broaden its supplier and MRO network to support operators worldwide and sees the Indian programme as strategically important.

Tata-Lockheed has a different proposition because much of its industrial relationship already exists.

Tata-Lockheed’s existing C-130J ecosystem

For years, Tata and Lockheed Martin have worked together on the C-130J. Their Hyderabad joint venture, Tata Lockheed Martin Aerostructures Ltd (TLMAL), is the global single source for C-130J empennage assemblies, according to Lockheed Martin.

In December 2025, the partnership reached another milestone when TLMAL delivered its 250th C-130J empennage. Tata says the facility manufactures the aircraft’s empennages exclusively for the global C-130J programme.

That gives Tata-Lockheed an established position in the global C-130J supply chain before the MTA decision is made.

MRO could be a major differentiator

The Tata-Lockheed proposition has also moved beyond a proposed MRO facility.

In September 2024, Lockheed Martin and Tata Advanced Systems announced an agreement covering an Indian MRO facility for the IAF’s existing 12 C-130Js, as well as potential support for other global Super Hercules fleets. The agreement also envisaged expanding C-130J manufacturing and assembly in India if the partnership wins the MTA programme, subject to government approvals.

In December 2025, the companies broke ground on the Bengaluru facility.

Lockheed says it will undertake depot-level and heavy maintenance, component repair and overhaul, structural checks, structural restoration and avionics upgrades, while also expanding training for Indian engineers and maintainers.

Tata Advanced Systems says construction is expected to finish by the end of 2026, with the first C-130J expected for MRO operations in early 2027.

Tata vs Mahindra: What Kotak’s analysis highlights

The wider industrial significance of the MTA programme becomes clearer against India’s localisation push. Kotak Institutional Equities’ August 18, 2026 Aerospace & Defense report says the sixth Positive Indigenisation List covers 405 items, with an estimated domestic business opportunity of about Rs 3,100 crore, through FY2032.

Kotak says the list is increasingly focused not on complete platforms but on LRUs, subsystems, sub-assemblies, spares, components and raw materials. Defence electronics accounts for about 56% of the items and aerospace about 21%.

The report identifies Bharat Electronics, Astra Microwave, Data Patterns and Paras Defence among potential beneficiaries of the electronics opportunity.

Two different industrial propositions

Embraer-Mahindra is pitching the C-390 Millennium and an ambition to develop India into a broader supply-chain and MRO base for a growing global fleet.

Tata-Lockheed is offering the C-130J-30 on the back of an existing IAF fleet, a global C-130J component manufacturing operation in Hyderabad, an MRO facility under construction and a proposal for expanded Indian assembly if selected. Lockheed has also put a specific technology-transfer proposition on the table.

Neither side’s industrial proposition can yet be declared superior from the available evidence. The final comparison will depend on the bids, technical evaluation, commercial terms and the government’s assessment of the proposed workshare and localisation.