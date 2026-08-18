India on Monday signed a Rs 1,943 crore contract to lease two MQ-9B Sea Guardian drones for 30 months, even as it moves ahead with a much larger acquisition of 31 such high-altitude, long-endurance drones from the US. The lease deal, signed with General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc (GA-ASI) for the Indian Navy, reveals an important feature of India’s defence procurement strategy: using leased equipment to bridge immediate capability gaps while larger acquisition programmes progress.

The Ministry of Defence signed the contract in New Delhi in the presence of Additional Secretary and Director General (Acquisition), Department of Defence, A Anbarasu.

The decision effectively allows the Navy to maintain additional unmanned surveillance capacity now, rather than wait for the delivery of the larger fleet being acquired from the US.

Why lease two drones when India is buying 31?

The apparent overlap is at the heart of the deal. In 2024, India signed an agreement with the US to acquire 31 armed MQ-9B Sky Guardian and Sea Guardian high-altitude, long-endurance drones. Yet the Navy is now spending another Rs 1,943 crore to lease just two MQ-9B Sea Guardians for 30 months.

The logic is one of timing and operational continuity. A purchase programme of 31 sophisticated unmanned aircraft involves contracting, manufacturing, delivery and induction. Leasing, by comparison, provides access to the capability over a defined period without waiting for the full acquisition programme to translate into operational assets.

In that sense, the latest contract can be viewed as a bridge procurement – maintaining surveillance capacity while India’s larger MQ-9B acquisition moves forward.

India has used the leasing route before

This is not the first time India has used leasing to acquire access to General Atomics’ unmanned surveillance capability.

According to the defence ministry, in 2020, the Indian Navy leased two MQ-9A Sea Guardian drones from General Atomics for one year. The lease was subsequently extended. The latest MQ-9B agreement therefore builds on an existing model rather than introducing an entirely new procurement approach.

The difference is that India is now pursuing leasing alongside a much larger purchase programme. That makes the latest deal notable from a procurement perspective: lease now, buy later can allow the armed forces to address immediate operational requirements without waiting for long-term acquisition programmes to mature.

What the Navy is getting for Rs 1,943 crore

Under the contract, the two MQ-9B Sea Guardian HALE RPAS will be leased to the Indian Navy for 30 months. The Ministry of Defence said the aircraft are equipped with advanced systems, state-of-the-art sensors and sophisticated payloads.

Their primary significance is surveillance.

According to the ministry, the systems will provide persistent Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) coverage over vast areas of the maritime domain, strengthening India’s ability to monitor and respond to developments across the Indian Ocean Region.

The drones will consequently add to the Navy’s Maritime Domain Awareness-the ability to maintain a persistent picture of activity across a huge and increasingly contested maritime area.

Why maritime surveillance matters

The timing of the lease is also significant against the backdrop of India’s growing focus on the Indian Ocean Region. India and China are engaged in a strategic tussle for influence across the region, making persistent maritime surveillance increasingly important.

For the Indian Navy, large unmanned systems such as the MQ-9B can provide sustained surveillance over wide areas, complementing conventional naval assets.

The latest lease therefore isn’t simply about adding two aircraft to the Navy’s inventory. It is about ensuring that the Navy has continuous access to long-endurance unmanned surveillance capability while its larger procurement programme progresses.

The economics of buying versus leasing

The Rs 1,943 crore price tag also raises a broader procurement question: why spend heavily on a temporary capability when India has already committed to buying the platform?

The answer lies in the difference between immediate availability and long-term ownership. A purchase creates a permanent fleet but requires time for the acquisition and delivery process. A lease allows the military to obtain operational capability for a specified period.

For a capability such as maritime surveillance, where gaps can have immediate operational consequences, waiting for the full acquisition may not always be desirable. The lease can therefore function as a way of buying time.

Rather than viewing the two arrangements as competing purchases, the latest contract can be seen as two layers of the same procurement strategy: the lease addresses the immediate requirement, while the 31-aircraft acquisition is intended to establish a much larger long-term capability.

From MQ-9A to MQ-9B

India’s relationship with General Atomics’ Sea Guardian family has consequently evolved over several years. The Navy first leased two MQ-9A Sea Guardians in 2020, subsequently extending the arrangement. India then moved towards a much larger acquisition, signing the 2024 deal for 31 armed MQ-9B Sky Guardian and Sea Guardian drones.