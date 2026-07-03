As modern warfare increasingly shifts toward unmanned systems and autonomous combat technologies, India has signalled a major strategic shift in its military planning. In a significant move, the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on Friday approved capital acquisition proposals worth about Rs 52,000 crore, focusing on strengthening the country’s drone warfare and anti-drone capabilities.

The approvals indicate that India is preparing for future battlefields where drones, electronic warfare systems, and autonomous strike platforms could play a defining role in combat operations.

India strengthens anti-drone defence capabilities

Among the key clearances for the Indian Army is the procurement of Anti-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Electronic Warfare System ‘AKASH TARANG’, a system designed to provide effective protection against hostile drones and unmanned aerial threats. The system is expected to significantly enhance the Army’s capability to counter the growing use of drones in surveillance, intelligence gathering and targeted attacks.

The growing use of low-cost drones in conflict zones worldwide has pushed militaries to invest heavily in systems capable of detecting, jamming and neutralising aerial threats before they reach strategic targets.

Kamikaze drones signal offensive warfare shift

The DAC also approved the procurement of jet-based kamikaze drones, marking a major addition to India’s evolving offensive drone arsenal. Unlike conventional unmanned systems primarily used for surveillance, kamikaze drones act as loitering munitions capable of hovering over a target area before striking with precision.

These drones have emerged as one of the most disruptive technologies in modern warfare due to their ability to conduct precision attacks while reducing risks to soldiers operating in combat zones.

Lessons from global conflicts shaping India’s strategy

The decision draws lessons learnt from recent global conflicts, particularly the Russia-Ukraine war, where drones have transformed battlefield strategy by enabling surveillance, precision strikes and deep penetration attacks into enemy territory.

The widespread deployment of loitering munitions and anti-drone systems in the conflict has forced military planners across the world to rethink traditional combat doctrines and invest in unmanned warfare technologies.

Army and Navy set to receive advanced unmanned systems

Beyond drone-focused procurement, the Indian Army will also receive several advanced battlefield systems under the latest approval package, including Man Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile (MPATGM) systems, Very Short Range Air Defence Systems (V-SHORADS), and Active Protection Systems for tanks aimed at improving battlefield survivability.

Meanwhile, the Indian Navy has been cleared to procure Naval Shipborne Unmanned Aerial Systems (NSUAS) equipped with advanced sensors that will significantly improve maritime surveillance and situational awareness in the strategically important Indian Ocean Region.

A major push for Make in India

It can be seen that the procurement package is expected to boost India’s military modernisation priorities while strengthening domestic defence manufacturing under the government’s “Make in India” initiative. Several acquisitions are expected to involve Indian manufacturing partners, including public sector firms such as Bharat Electronics Limited and Bharat Dynamics Limited, alongside private defence players like Adani Defence & Aerospace.