Japan-India Partnership: A Beacon of Modernization and Strategic Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific

In a powerful testament to the growing ties between Japan and India, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar hailed Japan as an “exemplary modernizer” for India during the India-Japan Forum. This partnership, fueled by goodwill and historical ties, has been pivotal in driving India’s modernization journey under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, towards a self-reliant and Atmanirbhar Bharat.

The minister speaking at the India-Japan Forum in the presence of his Japanese counterpart said that the impact of Japan’s contributions to India has been profound, exemplified by the Maruti and Metro revolutions, which sparked a wave of transformation throughout the nation. Now, with ambitious projects like high-speed rail and emerging technologies on the horizon, Japan’s role as a catalyst for progress in India continues to gain momentum.

According to Jaishankar, the convergence between India and Japan has been nurtured over time as both countries looked East, seeking new opportunities for collaboration. Today, their partnership extends beyond their borders, as they work together in third countries, forging strategic alliances and deepening their ties.

The geographical proximity of the Indo and Pacific oceans has brought these two nations even closer, and the Quad alliance stands as a shining example of their strategic imagination, the minister stated. With shared values of trust, transparency, democratic principles, and a market-driven economy, India and Japan are natural partners in building resilient and reliable supply chains, while also addressing demographic challenges.

Adding that the appeal of Japan to the Indian youth is undeniable, and fostering more online interactions promises to enhance people-to-people exchanges, creating a virtuous cycle of understanding and camaraderie between the two nations.

Looking ahead, India and Japan are committed to shaping the future of the international order, with a focus on new technologies, strategic cooperation, and cultural exchanges. The 15th India-Japan Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue provided an opportune moment to review the progress made in the Special Strategic and Global Partnership between the two nations.

Both India and Japan expressed their eagerness to work together hand-in-hand, with a firm commitment to expanding cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

According to Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, Tokyo sees India as an indispensable partner in ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific. As India gears up for its G20 presidency, the visiting minister said that Japan is keen to lend its support to make the summit of the intergovernmental forum a resounding success.

In this era of challenges, both nations acknowledge the significance of upholding international law and addressing the unique issues faced by the Global South effectively. Together, they stand as advocates for peace and stability, championing a vision of a region that values inclusivity, openness, and cooperation.

The Japan-India partnership epitomizes a harmonious blend of modernization, strategic vision, and mutual respect. The Japanese Foreign Minister said that as India forges ahead on its path to progress, Japan’s unwavering support and collaboration serve as a beacon of hope, illuminating the way towards a bright and promising future for both nations and the Indo-Pacific region at large.